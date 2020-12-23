Westerville ArtsLine: Writing contest, BMV exhibit provide art opportunities

Linda Wilkins

Arts Council of Westerville

The 15th annual Celebrate the Arts Writing Contest will begin accepting entries Jan. 4. The Arts Council of Westerville, the Westerville Public Library and ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion invite writers of all ages to submit original works in any genre (short story, poem, etc.) and on any topic.

Organized by the arts council to honor literary artists during April, Arts Month in Westerville, the contest announces winners the first week of the month. First-place finishers, judged in five age/grade categories, will see their entry and photo in print in this newspaper, and works by all finalists will be published online at ThisWeekNEWS.com/Westerville.

Every writer becomes a published author by entering the contest, as all submissions are compiled in a professionally printed book. Winners will receive a complimentary copy courtesy of the Friends of the Library. Additional copies will be available for purchase and for checkout at the library.

Contest guidelines are available online at westervillelibrary.org/contest. Authors should submit their work online at artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com. Deadline to enter is March 1.

New BMV to serve as host for local original artwork

An exhibit of 24 original works of art is on display at the recently opened Bureau of Motor Vehicles license agency in Westerville located at 562 W. Schrock Road. The Arts Council of Westerville and Community Artists of Westerville are jointly providing the rotating exhibition. In addition to using the agency’s services, all are welcome to enter the new location to enjoy the artwork. The current art will be on display through January, followed by a new, two-month exhibit.

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

Calendar

Ongoing – Paintings on the Porch, Mondays through Fridays -- Original works on display as an outdoor art gallery. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St., Westerville

Ongoing – WACKY Kids Krate: Arctic Buddies.The krate includes supplies and instructions to create three child-friendly crafts, especially for ages 7-11. Activities include painting two gourds into a snowy owl and happy penguin, creating three snowflakes with beading and pipe cleaners, and painting up a pair of narwhals on canvas with acrylic paints. Presented by Westerville Arts Council for Kids and Youth (WACKY) and Ohio Gourd Society. Purchase kit at artscouncilofwesterville.com/blog/wackykidskrates/arcticbuddies.

Tuesdays in January – Virtual Studio Workshops, 4 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art artist educators offer free opportunities for families and children grades 1-8 to talk, make and connect. The projects and prompts are designed to be starting points that inspire creativity for a range of ages, abilities and materials. Supplies can be from home or a Studio in a Box, purchased from CMA.

Jan. 9 – "Inspire Your Soul" Open House 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about art instruction, mentoring, and art therapy with David Myers. 7 W. Main St., Westerville.

Jan. 15 – Ryan Speedo Green, 7:30 p.m. The story of Green’s journey will be told in song, in dramatic reading and in conversation between Green and Daniel Bergner, author of the bestseller Sing for Your Life. The virtual presentation is on the power of art and the possibility of transforming thoughts about race in America. Presented by Opera Columbus. Tickets at capa.com/events.

Jan. 18 – Creative Writing for Seniors, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Develop writing skills during this online meeting together with fellow Westerville Senior Center members. Go to westervillelibrary.org to receive an email with instructions to connect via Zoom.

Jan. 18 – Arts Council of Westerville meeting, 5:30 p.m. virtual meeting on Google Teams. Email artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com for the Teams invitation.

Beginning Jan. 19 – “Unintended Consequences” by Andrew Ina. Otterbein University, Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St. Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For up-to-date reception and programming information, go to otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule/.

Beginning Jan. 19 – The Forgotten Class: A 2020 Senior Art Exhibition. Otterbein University, Miller Gallery, 33 Collegeview Road. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For up-to-date reception and programming information, go to otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule/.

Jan. 20 – Sip & Sketch At-Home Art Session: Northern Lights, 6 p.m. Using pointers from the live demo and supplies in the Northern Lights kit, participants can create their own beginner artist painting. The kit contains a canvas, acrylic paints, paintbrushes and instructions. Order this kit and others at artscouncilofwesterville.com. Free delivery.

Jan. 20 – Postcards from the Borderlands: Author Visit, 7 p.m. Historian and journalist David Mould discusses the impact of borders in the world. Register for the Zoom event at westervillelibrary.org.

Beginning Jan. 20 – “Kiguilou Pinah: Year of Sorrow” by Talle Bamazi. Tariq Tarey, Guest Curator. Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St., Westerville. Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. For up-to-date reception and programming information, go to otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule/.

Jan. 24 – An Afternoon with Jason Reynolds, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Join the conversation with bestselling author of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” the focus of the One Book-One Community project throughout Ohio. Register for the virtual event at westervillelibrary.org.

Jan. 30 – Wonderball 2021, 8 p.m. The annual Columbus Museum of Art fundraiser goes virtual to provide wonder, unexpected experiences and creative black & white fashion. Registration is free, enabling more people to join in the celebration.