Monica Irelan begins as Westerville's first female city manager, succeeding Collinsworth

Westerville’s first female city manager, Monica Irelan, is on the job.

Irelan, 37, formally began her duties Jan. 4 and has been meeting staff and working alongside longtime City Manager David Collinsworth, who’s retiring.

Collinsworth’s last day on the job is Jan. 8.

Irelan will be paid an annual salary of $180,000 plus benefits.

“I’ve been going department to department, meeting all the department heads and their staff, getting an update on all projects that are progressing and what needs to get done next,” she said.

Irelan said she’s getting to know everyone and understanding where she will be helpful to staff in the future.

“The main goals right now are just a lot of relationship building,” she said. “I really need to build the relationships with department heads and staff, and I need to get out in the community and meet all the community partners, key developers and other friends of the city and make sure we build a good relationship so we can continue to move forward.”

Collinsworth said Westerville has a track record of success that can be attributed to the entire management team and to city councils that have had a strong vision.

He said his advice to Irelan is to rely on her team to help lead.

“Give-them-what-they-need-and-get-out-of-the-way type of a thing,” Collinsworth said. “There’s really tremendous talent in the organization, and they’ve taken us to great heights to date and will continue to do so. The job of the manager is really to help set that vision but also to support that team so they can achieve what the community needs.”

Irelan had been city manager of Painesville, a jurisdiction of 19,880, since 2016.

In Painesville, she managed a $77 million city budget, including municipal utilities, public safety, public works, building/zoning, parks and recreation, and economic and community development.

Collinsworth announced his retirement in April 2020.

