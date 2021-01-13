Girls Volleyball: Kristen Hershberger named coach at Westerville North

Kristen Hershberger will be the new Westerville North girls volleyball coach, pending school board approval.

She will replace Amanda Mosely, who left after three seasons.

Hershberger spent the last eight seasons at West Jefferson, where she compiled a record of 126-62 and won four league championships.

"We are very excited to bring someone like Kristen into our girls volleyball program,” athletics director Wes Elifritz said. “With her experience as a player and coach, she's going to help put Westerville North girls volleyball back to where we want it. She will definitely love our girls, but she will also bring a needed accountability that will help us get back to success as early as this fall.”

Hershberger played collegiately at Capital and in high school at Massillon Jackson.

Last season, the Warriors finished 2-17 overall and placed seventh (2-12) in the OCC-Capital Division behind champion Dublin Scioto (14-0).

