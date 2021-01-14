Westerville Chamber Corner: Chamber helps navigate 2021 for business owners

Janet Tressler-Davis

A new year means new goals and ambitions; however, we all know now the pivots we had made in 2020 will continue through this COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused us to rethink and reimagine how we operate both in our personal and professional lives.

Your chamber can be a valuable resource to help business owners with in-depth updates related to COVID-19 resources, opportunities to connect within the business community and provide benefits that will save them money. Here are a few examples:

• COVID Resource: We scheduled a virtual session, “COVID Updates: Employment Law Changes within the New COVID Relief Bill,” for noon Jan. 20, with featured speaker Steven Tolbert, attorney with Frost Brown Todd. Events like this will be available to our member businesses.

• Regional Outlook Focus of Chamber Awards Program: We will have Kenny McDonald, president and CEO of One Columbus, as a featured speaker during our annual meeting and awards program Jan. 26. McDonald will provide an outlook for the central Ohio region and insights to the future workforce and business climate as we transition through the beginning of 2021. The virtual event will begin at 11:30 a.m.

• Online Business Resource: On the chamber’s homepage is a COVID-19 Business Resource link that provides links and documents related to grants, safety procedures and other information to help businesses during these ever-changing times. We are regularly updating this resource.

• Chamber Benefits, Benefits You: There are many member benefits business owners could take advantage of to help them increase their marketing and lower costs within their business. They could update their online listing to maximize their marketing message and drastically strengthen their SEO returns for free. Consider utilizing our FREE B2B and job-listing pages to support such efforts. We also offer cost-saving health-insurance plans for sole providers and small employers, deeply discounted office supplies with Office Depot and so much more. Check out our member benefits page: https://www.westervillechamber.com/chamber-membership-benefits

These are only a handful of ways entrepreneurs can invest in their business and maximize their membership with the chamber. Members who would like to learn more should join us at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 10 for our new-member orientation. It is a great way to (re)learn all the benefits of chamber membership. Email info@westervillechamber.com to register.

Those who are not yet a member should go to the website or call the chamber office at 614-882-8917 to discuss programs and services that would be of value to them.

For more information about the events listed above or the many benefits of being part of the business community through the Westerville Area Chamber, go to westervillechamber.com or call the office.

Janet Tressler-Davis is the president and CEO of the Westerville Area Chamber.