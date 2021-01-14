Westerville police beat: Jan. 14

ThisWeek group

The owner of an Abbotsbury Drive residence reported that his home is vacant, but when he checked the mailbox, he found five letters from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services for different people, according to a report received at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 8.

The homeowner said he thinks someone is using his mailbox to receive fraudulent unemployment money. He said a new homeowner is expected to move into the residence in a few weeks, reports said.

The homeowner was advised to contact JFS. He hasn’t lost any money and nothing has been compromised, reports said.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a company vehicle on Worthington Road, according to a theft report received at 8:56 a.m. Jan. 4.

• Someone was standing at the corner of Polaris Parkway and North State Street and going into traffic to ask for money when the light changes, according to a report received at 5:27 p.m. Jan. 3. The caller couldn’t tell if the person was male or female because the person was bundled in dark clothing, reports said. Police couldn’t locate the subject, reports said.

• Suspicious persons were seen at County Line Road West and Executive Campus Drive, according to a report received at 2:47 a.m. Jan. 3. Two girls were by the soccer fields, reports said. The girls had been out for a walk, but the parents hadn't realized they were going that far. A parent picked them up, and they were advised of curfew, reports said.