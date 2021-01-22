Westerville ArtsLine: Theater students, creative writers prepare for upcoming deadline

Linda Wilkins

Arts Council of Westerville

The Central Ohio Theatre Roundtable has established a fellowship to provide financial support to a graduating high school senior. This $1,000 award will assist a central Ohio senior who intends to pursue the next steps in theatrical endeavors, whether inside the classroom or beyond, onstage or off. To apply, go to theatre-roundtable.org. The deadline is March 1.

Writers of all ages interested in showcasing their creativity are hard at work preparing for the 15th annual Celebrate the Arts Writing Contest sponsored by Arts Council of Westerville, Westerville Public Library and ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion. Writers will find guidelines at artscouncilwesterville.com. Entries should be emailed to artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com by the March 1 deadline.

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

February calendar

Through Feb. 12 – The Forgotten Class: A 2020 Senior Art Exhibition. Otterbein University, Miller Gallery, 33 Collegeview Road. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For up-to-date reception and programming information, go to otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule/.

Through February – WACKY Kids Krate: Arctic Buddies. The quarterly-themed krate includes three to four child-friendly crafts recommended for ages 7-11. The krate includes all supplies and materials, with free local delivery. Look for the spring-themed child krate in March. Presented by Westerville Arts Council for Kids and Youth (WACKY) and Ohio Gourd Society. Purchase kit at artscouncilofwesterville.com/blog/wackykidskrates/arcticbuddies.

February through March – Winter Art Classes for Adults. Sessions include watercolor painting for beginners and intermediates, providing individual assistance, a relaxed environment and numerous resources, and beginning drawing, with pointers on charcoal, graphite, ink and mixed media. A portion of class fees will be donated to the Hope Squad, a school-based peer-to-peer suicide-prevention program that provides outreach to adolescents and is being introduced in Westerville. Go to sunbearstudio.com for times, dates and location.

Feb. 2, 9, 18 and 23 – Virtual Studio Workshops, 4 to 5 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art artist educators offer free opportunities for families and children in grades 1-8 to talk and connect. The February focus is Aminah Robinson’s art and birthday. Supplies can be from home or a Studio in a Box, purchased from CMA. Go to columbusmuseum.org/studio-at-home/.

Feb. 4 – Creative Happy Hour 5:45 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Grab your favorite drink and invite a friend to join you virtually while making art and socializing with the creative guidance of a guest artist. The February theme is Neighborhoods. Register at columbusmuseum.org/calendar-and-events/creative-happy-hour/.

Feb. 4 to March 4 – Ms. Kitty's Character Creations, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. During this five-week virtual class, children ages 8-12 will create characters using vocalizations, movement and physicality culminating in a virtual showcase. The class offers opportunity for creative expression and being just plain silly. Go to goodmedicineproductions.org/ms-kittys-character-creations.html.

Feb. 4, 18 and 25 – Reader’s Theater Online 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Ages 8-11 can read aloud from funny scripts while honing their acting skills at these live, interactive meetings. During the final week, participants will put on a performance for friends and family. For details on how to receive a script and connect via phone or video, register at westervillelibrary.org.

Feb. 5-6, 12-14 and 19-21 – Curtain Players presents “Rest Assured” When Mary and Joe fall in love, they don't expect to cause a feud that spills over into the afterlife. One father supports them, and the other forbids their marriage. After one father dies, the haunting begins and the hilarity ensues. Viewing options include in-theater seating and virtual presentations. Performance times and ticket information are at curtainplayers.org.

Feb. 8 to April 9 – “The Pandemic Portraits” by Nicholas Hill. Public webinar: 3 p.m. Feb. 11. Since March 2020, the artist’s daily regimen has included creating portraits on saved news pages from the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal that headlined an ever-changing and frightening narrative of the pandemic. Otterbein University, Joanne Miller Stichweh Gallery, 33 Collegeview Road. Go to otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule/.

Feb. 10 – The Art of Rembrandt, 2 p.m. This online illustrated talk led by CMA curator David Stark will trace the rise of Rembrandt from his humble beginnings to a life of affluence in Amsterdam, followed by final years of hardship. Rembrandt’s style will be viewed through his self-portraits, Biblical subjects and masterpieces. Register at columbusmuseum.org/calendar-and-events/wednesdays-2/.

Feb. 14 through March – Pet Portraits Artists at Sunbear Studios and Gallery will accept reservations for pet portraits to be created in each artist's individual style and medium, including stained glass, pastel, oil, mixed media or caricature painting. Watch at sunbearstudio.com for details.

Feb. 15 – Arts Council of Westerville meeting. 5:30 p.m. virtual meeting on Microsoft Teams. Email artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com for the Teams invitation.

Feb. 16 – Creative Writing for Seniors, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Develop writing skills during this online meeting with fellow Westerville Senior Center members. Go to westervillelibrary.org to receive an email with instructions to connect via Zoom.

Feb. 17 – Raggin’ On Conversation, 2 p.m. How can art and art institutions disrupt systemic racism? Panelists and exhibition catalog contributors Ramona Austin and Lisa Farrington will explore this idea through the lens of Aminah Robinson’s art. Register at columbusmuseum.org/calendar-and-events/wednesdays-2/.

Feb. 17 – Sip & Sketch At-Home Art Session: Colorful Waterlily Live video at 6 p.m. Using pointers from the live demo and supplies in the Colorful Waterlily kit, participants can create their own beginner artist painting. The kit contains a canvas, acrylic paints, paintbrushes and instructions. Order a kit at artscouncilofwesterville.com. Free delivery.

Ongoing – “Unintended Consequences” by Andrew Ina. Otterbein University, Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For up-to-date reception and programming information, go to otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule/.

Ongoing – “Kiguilou Pinah: Year of Sorrow” by Talle Bamazi. Tariq Tarey, guest curator. Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St., Westerville. Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. For up-to-date reception and programming information, go to otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule/.

Ongoing – Paintings on the Porch, Mondays through Fridays. Original works on display as an outdoor art gallery. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St., Westerville. Go to davidmyersart.com/news-photo-galleries/paintings-on-the-porch/.

Ongoing – Private Art Instruction, Mentoring and Art Therapy. In-person sessions with David Myers are scheduled Monday through Friday as available. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery 7 W. Main St., Westerville. CDC guidelines followed. Go to davidmyersart.com/artist-services.

Ongoing – Ballet Met Free Resources Download coloring pages, discover moments of peace, enjoy meditation videos or learn a dance with the entire family. Go to balletmet.org/free-community-resources/.