Westerville South to present 'Pipeline' Jan 29, 30

Westerville South Theatre Troupe 513 will present "Pipeline," a narrative about the devastating journey of underprivileged students in the American educational system.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Jan. 29 and 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the school, 303 S. Otterbein Ave.

Matt Wolfe will direct the show that’s written by Dominique Morriseau.

When the character Omari takes a stand at his private boarding school, he is dealt his third strike, according to Wolfe.

With expulsion on the table, he runs away, leaving inner-city teacher Nya, his mother, on an emotional journey of discovery and love.

Omari’s father, Xavier, and girlfriend, Jasmine, are joined by Nya’s coworkers, Laurie and Dun, to bring this 90-minute one-act show to life.

Michael Donkor, who plays Omari, said this piece is extremely important because it not only expresses and discusses the stereotypical themes surrounding Black people but also highlights the multiple issues of prejudice and privilege through the sight of young adults.

“And with everything going on currently in this world, (the) material is able to educate people and give them the perspective they’ve never seen,” he said.

Donkor said he hopes it’s an eye-opening experience to the audience and that they’re able to put their personal opinions and feelings aside to look at things from a different perspective.

Each performance permits an audience of no more than 100 in accordance with approved district safety guidelines, Wolfe said.

The show is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Tickets may be purchased online at westerville.k12.oh.us/olc/wshs513/page/122195.

