Westerville police beat: Jan. 29

The Westerville Division of Police has received numerous reports of identity theft, with unidentified persons filing fraudulent claims for unemployment.

South Keethler Drive residents reported identity theft at 5:01 p.m. Jan. 23 after their personal information was used by an unidentified person to file for unemployment benefits. One of the residents received a letter in the mail asking her for confirm her application for unemployment benefits, and another received a call from his employer, who informed him someone had applied for unemployment using his information.

A Walsingham Court resident reported identity theft at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 23 after an unidentified person filed for unemployment benefits using his personal information. The resident was informed by his employer of the fraudulent claim. He said he isn’t sure where his personal information was compromised, reports said. The resident reported the incident to the state and put a fraud alert on his credit, reports said.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

• Westerville police were dispatched to the Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., at 10:01 p.m. Jan. 22 regarding a stolen vehicle with a child inside that was taken from Sancus Boulevard in Columbus. Columbus police said the child was in the car when the vehicle was stolen, and the mother’s phone was in the car that showed the location as the sports complex.

At 10:05 p.m. Jan. 22, Westerville police arrived on the scene and saw the vehicle at the entrance of the complex. The 5-year-old was in a car seat and was shaken up but unharmed, reports said. She told police two people with dark winter jackets had exited the vehicle, heading southbound from the location, reports said. Officers set up a perimeter and a Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter responded to search the area. An officer and K-9 unit also responded to track the duo without success, reports said. The mother wasn’t able to provide any details about the incident, and the vehicle was released to her, reports said.

• A prolonged dispute was reported on the first block of Groton Drive at 2:01 p.m. Jan. 22. Two men had been arguing for two days and the situation evolved into a pushing match, reports said. One of the men had violated the house rules, which resulted in the argument and pushing each other in the chest. Police separated the two, and one agreed to move out permanently, reports said.

• Westerville police responded to a disturbance at a business on South Cleveland Avenue at 3:11 a.m. Jan. 22, when a customer was yelling that she hadn't received accurate change for a drink. The woman yelled at the clerk and said she was overcharged. Police showed the woman she had chosen a larger bottle rather than a smaller one, so she was charged accordingly. The woman understood and apologized for the mix-up, reports said.