Boys Basketball: Westerville South coach Ed Calo earns 500th career win
Westerville South boys basketball coach Ed Calo believes it’s fitting that his team used the program’s signature defense to help him reach a milestone Jan. 29 at Westerville North.
South held the Warriors in check for most of the night in a 55-37 win for Calo’s 500th career victory.
“It’s been a tough year,” Calo said. “Our defense hasn’t been nearly as good as it should be. It was fitting that we played so well defensively. I feel really good about our guys. The guys responded really well.”
According to OHSAA records, Calo is the 50th coach in Ohio to reach 500 wins. He stands at 500-266.
“I don’t care about milestones,” Calo said. “They have my name on the floor (at the new home gymnasium). I’m a little embarrassed by that. They could have done a little plaque, that would have been fine. Every time I look at that, I look at all the guys who have come through here, all the players who have committed themselves to be the best. I think about my assistant coaches.
“It’s a program effort all the way through.”
The Wildcats, who lost to North 69-66 on Jan. 23, improved to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the OCC-Capital Division.
Drey Carler led South with 24 points and Jaiden Guice added 10.
