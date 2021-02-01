Wrestling: Westerville South's David Javier records 100th career win

Westerville South junior wrestler David Javier earned his 100th career win Jan. 30 at Hilliard Bradley.

Javier defeated Franklin Heights’ Jaiden Reed 9-7 at 126 pounds, avenging a 7-3 loss to Reed in an OCC-Capital Division match Jan. 28. He then beat Bradley’s Ross Hoydash 6-4 later in the day to move to 6-7 on the season and 101-13 for his career.

Javier is competing for his third program in three seasons.

“Over the time period I’ve had, every coach has helped me improve my wrestling and helped out a lot,” he said.

Competing for Class A Elkin in North Carolina as a freshman, Javier went 1-2 at 106 at state to finish 47-3.

He transferred to Westerville Central for his sophomore year, finishing 48-3 after qualifying for the Division I state tournament at 106. The state tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Javier transferred to South and has been competing at 120 and 126. He expects to wrestle at 113 during the postseason.

“I’d love to get back to where I was last season,” he said. “I have to keep on applying the same work ethic and even go beyond that work ethic that I’ve put in for most of my high school career.”

