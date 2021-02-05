Westerville development: Sharp House still in place with latest mixed-use plan along Africa

Preservation of the historical Stephen Sharp House in its current location is one revision that’s part of a proposed preliminary development plan for a mixed-use development consisting of office, commercial, residential and open space on 88.46 acres along the east side of Africa Road.

Westerville’s Planning Commission heard updates to what’s known as the Sharp Farm Redevelopment by Epcon Communities and Vincent Romanelli on Jan. 27.

The site is on the east side of Africa Road, south of Polaris Parkway and north of County Line Road.

The proposal won’t be back on the commission’s agenda until March at the earliest. For the latest updates, go to the city’s website at westerville.org and then click on government to find boards and commissions agendas.

City staff weren’t prepared to make a recommendation to the commission about the preliminary development plan during the Jan. 27 meeting due to several outstanding issues, according to Bassem Bitar, planning manager for the Westerville Planning and Development Department.

Bitar explained various revisions to the proposal since they last looked at it in April 2020, when staff, the commission and residents expressed concerns about plans for the Sharp House to be removed or relocated.

In his written report to the commission, Bitar said, revisions include the following notable changes:

• Preservation of the Sharp House in its current location, with the intent of adaptively reusing it along with its immediate surroundings for commercial purposes. This could include a restaurant and special-events programing.

• Introduction of smaller, 1-story office buildings east of the Sharp House. The previous proposal envisioned larger office buildings with associated parking in that area, but the applicants have indicated that would not be feasible as a result of the retention of the house that would hinder visibility from Africa Road.

The current proposal shows 19.5 acres of commercial development, consisting of 214,400 square feet of office space, 14.07 acres of multifamily residential development, 33.33 acres of single-family development and 21.56 acres of preserved green space.

The multifamily development would bring a maximum of 230 residential units – 198 apartments, 18 townhomes and 14 carriage homes – with a gross density of 16.3 units per acre.

The single-family portion calls for 160 residential units with a gross density of 4.8 units per acre.

Joel Rhoades, regional president and general counsel at Epcon, said in advance of the Jan. 27 hearing that a petition had been submitted and signed by 838 residents in support of the plan.

He also discussed the need for senior- and active-adult housing in Westerville.

“Back in 2018, the city launched an initiative called Age-Friendly Westerville,” Rhoades said. “As I read, the intent of that was to set up goals and strategies to ensure Westerville remains a great place for residents of all ages. It goes on to talk about a need for diverse housing in the city, housing to provide more choices for an aging population.”

During the public hearing, resident Ralph Collins, president of the Courtyards at Village Crossing homeowners association, said the city has been his home for the past 60 years. He worked 35 years in the Westerville City Schools, he said.

“After living in our last home for 28 years, we both retired. We wanted to stay in the city and find a freestanding ranch home in Westerville,” he said. “Our options were limited. Luckily, we found the newly proposed Courtyards at Village Crossing off North State Street.”

Collins said 17 families living in his neighborhood of 40 homes moved either from the city or within 4 miles away.

“Epcon designed our development with the city to create a neighborhood feel and appearance,” he said. “When we learned about the development of the Sharp Farms area west of our neighborhood, our HOA board provided a summary of the plan to our residents. We then surveyed our residents to see what type of development they would like to see in this space.”

Collins said 87% of the residents responded affirmatively to the project that represents 35 of the 40 homes and signed a petition supporting that.

“The proximity to stores, restaurants, community center, medical offices, the bike plan and Uptown Westerville make this location like ours, an ideal place to live,” he said. “It’s my hope the commission will see the benefits of the proposal so others looking for a great place to live in Westerville will have the same opportunities to enjoy our city that we’ve experienced on a daily basis.”

Commission member Steven Munger said the plan represents continual improvement toward the overall land use.

“We’ve shown a certain degree of skepticism toward the percentage of residential versus commercial,” he said. “I’m now, personally, at a point where I’m comfortable with the balance. I’m comfortable with the format, and I’m much more comfortable with the scale and the reality of being able to build out those commercial parcels in the northwest corner.”

Munger said he still has concerns about residential creep in the ravines and no visual barrier to separate public and private property on the site.

Commission member Brian Schaefer said he still has questions about traffic.

“Any traffic numbers coming out on Africa Road, that would be one of my biggest concerns,” he said. “Volume in and out of there around peak times, and then does Africa Road turn into people just darting across, or backups on there needs to be answered with a traffic study at some point.”

Schaefer said the overall site plan is concerning in regard of supporting the public infrastructure with the amount of commercial versus residential on the property.

“From the last plan, it looks like we lost a little bit of commercial,” he said.

Bitar said some of the issues to be resolved/finalized include traffic-study details, balance of land use, connectivity related to the ravines and integration with how the plan fits in with the rest of the surroundings.

