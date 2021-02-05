Westerville parents push for return to all in-person classes

Parents of Westerville City Schools students are urging district leaders to return students to all in-school learning March 8.

Some parents have scheduled a rally about 5:45 p.m. Feb. 8 before the district’s school board meeting that begins at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually for the public.

The drive-thru rally will be at the district offices at 936 Eastwind Drive in Westerville, where parents will drive around the administration building, said Rebecca Seum, parent of two district students.

Westerville has alternated between all-remote and hybrid models of learning this school year.

While functioning under the virtual-meeting environment and adhering to the state's mass-gathering ban, the opportunity to submit written public comment typically will open just prior to the start of each meeting and close as each public-comment section is reached on the agenda.

More information about the meeting and ways to participate are online at westerville.k12.oh.us and going to our district. Then click on board of education/meetings.

Seum said COVID-19 prevention policies, such as social distancing, cleaning, hand-washing and mask wearing, have proven to be effective at keeping students and staff safe within a full-time attendance setting. Teacher vaccinations are an additional level of protection, she said.

The parents worked together and created an informal survey of Westerville parents, which was made available Jan. 27-30 through Facebook or by sharing a link, according to Seum.

Of 347 responses, she said, 79.8% said they are concerned their student is falling behind others in Ohio who have had access to full-time, in-person instruction.

Seum said 75.8% reported a negative or somewhat negative experience with remote and hybrid learning, and 59% of the respondents said it is likely or very likely they'll explore options outside the district if hybrid learning continues through this school year.

Many participants provided comments about the struggles they and their children have faced as a result of remote and hybrid models, including economic insecurity, depression, anxiety and academic regression, Seum said.

“Studies published by the state of Ohio show no discernible difference in the percentage of positive cases in hybrid models versus all in-person,” said John Brooks, parent of two district students. “These decisions should be driven by data and science. Comparable districts in Ohio have shown that all in school is safe, especially given the fact that eligible teachers and staff are scheduled for full vaccinations in February.”

Seum said mid-March marks one year since students have attended full-time, in-person classes.

“Their education is suffering, as well as their social and emotional development and their mental health,” she said. “It’s time to begin correcting some of the damage that has been done.”

