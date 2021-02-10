Westerville 'Together Again' plan would bring most students back to daily classes March 8

Most Westerville City Schools students are scheduled to return to daily in-person classes beginning March 8.

Superintendent John Kellogg laid out the “Together Again: A Plan to Return All Students Full In plan” during the Feb. 8 school board meeting, telling board members they would see a trend of districts being “full in” in the next several weeks in Franklin County.

Although Westerville students who are in the blended-learning model are scheduled to return March 8, the students in the Westerville Virtual Academy will remain in distance learning for the remainder of the school year.

Slightly more than 12,000 students have been following the blended-learning instructional model since the second semester started Jan. 5 and will return to daily in-person instruction beginning March 8, said Greg Viebranz, executive director of communications and family engagement.

He said at semester break in December, all families were given the opportunity to leave or enroll in WVA.

As of Feb. 8, 2,487 students were enrolled in the academy, compared to 3,323 during the first semester.

About 60 to 70 parents participated in a drive-thru rally at the district offices, 936 Eastwind Drive, prior to the board meeting Feb. 8.

Parents drove vehicles around the administration building to urge leaders to return students to classes full time, said Rebecca Seum, parent of two district students.

"We are very pleased with Dr. Kellogg’s plan to return all students to the classroom on March 8," Seum said. "We are grateful to the administration team, as well as our hardworking teachers and staff in Westerville, and we’re happy to help them successfully implement the plan in any way we can."

“The 'Together Again' plan demonstrates changes in thinking as we’ve all learned more about the safe operations of our schools during this COVID(-19) pandemic,” Kellogg said. “It has been informed by our team of school leaders, various health experts and reports. The implementation of the plan will require ongoing two-way communication with our staff, school leaders and families.”

He said schools have proven to be unusual as congregate settings in that they have been able to provide in-person learning without becoming places of high transmission of the coronavirus.

“It’s a testament to the hard work of everyone to maintain the mitigation standards that we have in place,” Kellogg said. “As we look at this plan, we should all be reminded that this pandemic is not going away without the effort of each of us. We’re all tired, but it is still critical to the larger concern of general community spread that we each do our best.”

The plan has been reviewed by health officials from both the Delaware Public Health District and Franklin County Public Health.

Sheila Hiddleson, Delaware County health commissioner, informed board members that she and her team had used a checklist developed by the department earlier in the year to review the district’s 'Together Again' plan.

The checklist is based upon the recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and because schools are such a community in and of themselves, Restart Ohio guidelines, she said.

“We had the opportunity last week to review the plan, according to the checklist, and I’m very pleased to tell you that we don’t have any concerns with your plan to have children in school,” Hiddleson said. “Your plan does meet all of those guidance documents that we compare it to in order to have children in your school buildings, so that’s really good news.”

Key dates and events in the plan are as follows:

• Feb. 22-26: All students will be on remote instruction.

• March 1-5: Cohort B students receive in-person instruction, Cohort A students receive remote instruction.

• March 8-26: All non-Westerville Virtual Academy students receive in-person instruction.

• March 29-April 5: Spring break

• April 6-May 26: All non-WVA students continue in-person instruction through the remainder of the school year.

