Westerville Chamber Corner: We’re helping businesses’ teams in many ways

Janet Tressler-Davis

Westerville Area Chamber

Our focus is to help Westerville businesses’ teams remain strong amid the struggles we all face to stay safe and healthy yet growing our businesses. The chamber is working to help businesses by providing preferred pricing on benefits and supplies and events and programs that employers value, especially in this new business climate.

The chamber has continued to host hybrid and virtual events to allow members to be involved at their comfort level. We are the resource to assist in celebrating the business openings or reopenings with ribbon-cutting ceremonies, communicating the newest information on business grants and loans, sharing ongoing updates navigating the COVID-19 landscape, hosting networking opportunities and leveraging the capacity of the members by tapping into their expertise to provide pertinent and timely programming.

Special-interest groups like Small Office Home Office, Young Professionals and Women in Business, as well as such events as Lunch and Learn educational programs, Business After Hours, Breakfast with a Leader and many more help members with a variety of resources and motivation while meeting safely. If serving on a development committee, like Young Professionals, Women in Business or other special-interest committees seems of interest, reach out. We welcome ideas and new resources that bring value to our members and the greater Westerville community.

The first 2021 quarterly membership meeting March 9 will be virtual and will focus on mental-health support and local resources available to employers and employees.

Greater Westerville employers are not alone. The chamber will be their biggest advocate, adviser and open ear. They will find information about preferred-pricing member benefits, including group-rated health insurance and insurance for sole proprietors, along with workers’ compensation and other benefits, by calling the chamber or by going to westervillechamber.com.

Janet Tressler-Davis is the president and CEO of the Westerville Area Chamber.