Girls Basketball: COVID-19 case forces Westerville South to withdraw from postseason

A season that began with high hopes for the Westerville South girls basketball team abruptly ended when the Wildcats were forced to withdraw from the Division I district tournament.

Seeded eighth, the Wildcats were scheduled to play host to 32nd-seeded Olentangy Berlin in the opening round Feb. 17, but they had to cancel the game after a South player tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

South finished 11-7.

“Following the guidelines set forth by (Franklin County Public Health), we quarantined our 15-girl tournament roster,” athletics director Jeff Good said. “Keeping safety as our top priority, coach (Jermaine) Guice and I determined the contest would be declared a no-contest, effectively ending our season. While we are disappointed this is the way our season had to end, we are proud of the effort our girls put forth this season.”

The Wildcats already had lost senior center Aja Austin for the season after she suffered an ACL injury Feb. 5 against Canal Winchester.

