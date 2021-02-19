Detox facility, senior housing, Sheetz on Westerville Planning Commission's plate

Three public hearings are scheduled during the Westerville Planning Commission’s Feb. 24 virtual meeting.

First on the agenda is a request for a conditional-use permit for a 22,446-square-foot-building on 2.2 acres at the southwest corner of Huber Village Boulevard and Eastwind Drive by applicant Bryan Hunt, legal counsel for property owner SRC Properties Ohio LLC.

The current use of the property is for an office building that’s predominantly vacant. The proposed use is for a detoxification and short-term residential substance-use-disorder treatment facility that would be managed and operated by Seacrest Recovery Center Detox of Ohio LLC, according to the application.

The second public hearing is a rezoning request of a 6.9-acre tract from single-family residential to planned neighborhood district and review of a preliminary development plan and text for a 3-story, 131-unit senior independent housing facility at 360 N. State St. by applicant Matt Canterbury, vice president of Columbus-based Homestead Development. The property is owned by Bean Family Limited Partnership of Westerville.

The third public hearing is a request for a preliminary development plan and development-standards text approval and final development-plan approval for a new 6,077-square-foot Sheetz convenience store, restaurant, drive-thru and fuel station on 2.9 acres in a planned development district at the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road by applicant Kareem Amr of Skilken Gold Development LLC. The current property owner is Giuseppe Pingue Sr.

Sheetz, a family-owned and -operated convenience store, restaurant and fuel-sales chain, is planned at the site.

The proposed development would consist of 1,048 square feet for the restaurant and 5,022 square feet for the retail portion of the building, according to the application.

The proposed development would be accessed through Olde Worthington Court to the north and Polaris Parkway at the most southwestern portion of the property.

Access off Polaris Parkway is subject to the approval of city and county engineers, based on a submitted traffic-impact study, according to the application.

Those interested in viewing the virtual meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m., should go online to westerville.org and select the "Watch Public Meetings" tab.

