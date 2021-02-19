Westerville ArtsLine: All ages of participants, viewers can be inspired by the arts

Linda Wilkins

Arts Council of Westerville

March has much to offer those wanting to create art, as well as those who enjoy observing art.

Hands-on art opportunities include Aladdin craft and drama activities for children and creative-writing and painting sessions for adults.

For viewers and listeners, live music performances are scheduled, as well as numerous art exhibits and three new plays that invite audience feedback. The arts inspire and connect us all in many ways.

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

====

March calendar

Through March – Pet Portraits. Artists at Sunbear Studios and Gallery are accepting reservations for pet portraits to be created in a variety of styles and mediums. Go to sunbearstudio.com for details.

Through March – “A License to Art.” The exhibit features original works by members of Community Artists of Westerville and Arts Council of Westerville. Artwork selections change bimonthly. Display may be viewed during agency hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Westerville Bureau of Motor Vehicles, 562 W. Schrock Road, 614-948-5007.

March-April – WACKY Kids Krate: Aladdin Wishes. The Aladdin-themed crafts and activities for aspiring actors and crafters ages 7-11 include supplies and instructions for canvas painting, a genie-lamp craft, a magic-carpet craft, two gourd character paintings and drama activities. Presented by Westerville Arts Council for Kids and Youth (WACKY) and Ohio Gourd Society. Purchase kit at artscouncilofwesterville.com/.

March 1 – Central Ohio Theatre Roundtable Grant deadline. Graduating high school seniors may apply for the $1,000 award. Go to theatre-roundtable.org.

March 1 – Celebrate the Arts Writing Contest deadline. Writers of all ages are invited to submit original work and be eligible for prizes and publication. Go to artscouncilofwesterville.com/ for contest guidelines.

March 4 – Creative Happy Hour, 5:45 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Guest artist Nichole Burton will give creative prompts for painting on flat canvas with the theme “What Defines You?” Register at columbusmuseum.org/calendar-and-events/creative-happy-hour/.

March 4-6 – Curtain Players New Works Initiative. In-person and virtual performances at 7:30 p.m. Staged readings of three new plays written by local playwrights will be presented: March 4, “Stagehand” by Sarah Cabe; March 5, “Stranded with Myself” by Noah Martin; and March 6, “Even the Minutes” by Tay Lane. Audiences will be invited to give feedback after the presentations of these works-in-progress. Ticket pricing is pay-what-you-will at curtainplayers.org. Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena.

March 5 – Artist reception: Andrew Ina and “Unintended Consequences,” 5 to 7 p.m. Ina uses common symbols, such as the caution sign, placed in unorthodox ways to create contradictions on the surfaces of his paintings. Otterbein University, Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St. The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Register for the reception at otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule/ or call 614-823-1792.

March 6 – Starlit Ways, 7 to 9:30 p.m. The duo, also known as Chris and Rose, present standards, Broadway, jazz and more. Vocalist Rose is from French Gabon and performs select songs in French. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Seating is limited due to social distancing. Go to java-central.com or call 614-839-0698.

March 14 – Curtain Players auditions: “Last Gas.” A reservation to audition is required. Audition slots begin at 4 p.m. Interested persons are encouraged to join the production kickoff meeting via Zoom on March 7. Go to curtainplayers.org or Facebook for audition details.

March 15 – Arts Council of Westerville meeting. 5:30 p.m. virtual meeting on Microsoft Teams. Email artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com for the Teams invitation.

March 15 – Creative Writing for Seniors, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Develop writing skills during this online meeting with fellow Westerville Senior Center members. Go to westervillelibrary.org to receive an email with instructions to connect via Zoom.

March 17 – Wednesdays@2: “The Book of Kells,” 2 p.m. This online art talk by CMA curator David Stark will look at the symbolism and the hypnotic, interlaced designs and patterns of the legendary book, plus survey Celtic crosses and Irish manuscripts. Register at columbusmuseum.org/calendar-and-events/wednesdays-2/.

March 17 – Sip & Sketch At-Home Series: Spring Meadow. Live video demo at 6 p.m. on Facebook @artscouncilwesterville. Follow along with this beginner-friendly spring painting kit. Supplies include a canvas, acrylic paints, paintbrushes and instructions. Order a kit at artscouncilofwesterville.com/blog/sip-and-sketch-bt9fp.

March 20 through April 14 – "The Joye of Spring." Studio Artists and Parkside Village Artists present their 7th annual exhibit. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St., Westerville. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by appointment. Go to davidmyersart.com.

March 25 – Artist reception: Bamazi Talle and “Kiguilou Pinah” (Year of Sorrow), 4 to 6 p.m. This large-scale oil-painting series visually chronicles the arc of the pandemic as it unfolded in 2020. Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St., Westerville. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Register for the reception at otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule/ or call 614-823-1792.

March 27 – Fifth House, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Rock band Fifth House comprises siblings Julia Crow (bass/vocals) and Wes Crow (guitar/vocals) and longtime friend Brandon Clarkson (rhythm guitar/keyboard). Java Central, 20 S. State St. Seating is limited due to social distancing. Go to java-central.com or call 614-839-0698.

Ongoing – Private Art Instruction, Mentoring and Art Therapy. In-person sessions with David Myers are scheduled Mondays through Fridays as available. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St., Westerville. CDC guidelines followed. Go to davidmyersart.com/artist-services.

March 15 – April 16 – 2021 Otterbein Senior Art Exhibition. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Miller Gallery, Otterbein University, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Road. Go to otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule/ or call 614-823-1792.

Through Apr. 9 – “The Pandemic Portraits” by Nicholas Hill. The exhibit features portraits by Hill on saved news pages from the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal that headlined the narrative of the pandemic. Exhibit hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Otterbein University, Stichweh Gallery, 33 Collegeview Road.