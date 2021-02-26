Westerville police beat: Feb. 26

ThisWeek group

A South Otterbein Avenue resident told the Westerville Division of Police a duplex neighbor has been using his yard for the dog to urinate and defecate, according to a report received at 1:33 p.m. Feb. 18.

He said he has asked the neighbor multiple times to not enter his property, reports said.

Police advised him to record telling the neighbor not to use the property.

While there, an officer noticed the neighbor's icy driveway and returned to the neighbor's residence at 10:55 a.m. Feb. 20 with a flyer about the Snow Patrol offered through Leadership Westerville. The patrol pairs older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks, walkways and driveways. The officer explained why he had stopped due to the layer of ice under the last snow and that he didn’t want the neighbor to slip on the ice.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

• The hallway on the first floor of a building on Colony Drive had a strong odor of marijuana, according to a report received at 2:26 p.m. Feb. 18. Upon entry into the building, police detected a slight odor of raw marijuana, report said. The odor became stronger the farther down the right side of the hallway they approached. Police educated building staff on the limitations of law enforcement and marijuana/hemp laws that went into effect in July 2019.

• A customer at a business on County Line Road was refusing to wear a mask, according to a report received at 6:27 p.m. Feb. 19. The subject was asked to leave but refused, according to reports. The customer had put on his mask and was packing his things to leave upon police arrival, report said.

• Police received a report at 10:06 a.m. Feb. 19 on the first block of East Home Street that unemployment claims had been filed under the name of a business for people who who hadn't been employed by the business, reports said.

• An Old Coach Road residents reported at 2:35 p.m. Feb. 20 that she had received notice from Ohio Department of Job and Family Services that an unemployment claim had been filed using her information.

• An Illinois Avenue resident reported at 3:22 p.m. Feb. 20 that her identify had been stolen by someone who had filed for unemployment in her name. The resident already reported the false claim to the unemployment bureau and froze her credit, the report said.