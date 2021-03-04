Multicultural Food Truck Festival rolling into Westerville North, offering summer camp info

Westerville families will have an opportunity to try a smorgasbord of foods and learn more about summer camps, thanks to Westerville Parent Council hosting a Multicultural Food Truck Festival.

The event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. March 20 in the parking lot at Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Road.

“The council shifted its annual summer and activities camp expo to the food-truck festival, where families can pick up information about camps with their food,” said Molly Frizzell, a Westerville Parent Council board member. “This is the first time we have done a food-truck festival, but we hope everyone, including our growing ESL (English as a Second Language) population, will come and support WPC and try some incredible food at the same time.”

She said the parent organization charged a flat rate for trucks and businesses to participate to raise funds.

“Our hope is the food trucks make hand over fist and businesses flourish this summer,” Frizzell said. “It's a win-win for us all. There will be a wide array of foods, with 12 different food trucks.”

Families may order food in advance online at streetfoodfinder.com/WPCFTFest.

The food trucks and the type of cuisine are Barroluco Argentine Comfort Food Ohio, Latin; Martiny’s BBQ Food Truck, touting barbecue done right with prime beef brisket, smoked pulled Amish chicken and rubbed and smoked tender pulled pork; Cupzilla, Korean barbecue; Petrella’s Camion della Pasta, Italian; Feed the Need, American, barbecue and burgers; Pitabilities, Middle Eastern, American and Mediterranean; Hisham’s Food, South African Cape Malay cuisine; Tacomania, authentic Mexican; Havana Mia Oh, modern Cuban cuisine; Tee Gyro, Greek, southern; IrieJam Island Grill, Jamaican specialty dishes; and Zaki Grill, Lebanese/Middle Eastern/Turkish.

Román Marinov, owner of Tacomania, said he plans to serve quesadillas made of a crispy flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, onion, cilantro and lettuce, as well as street corn, covered in mayonnaise, queso fresco and paprika.

Dana Petrella of Petrella’s Camion della Pasta said he'll offer a full menu, including homemade spaghetti, gnocchi and gourmet subs.

Families will be able to pick up preordered food and learn more about upcoming summer camps.

Frizzell said informational packets would be available on site, with no purchase necessary.

“The event serves as a major fundraiser for the council, with proceeds supporting multiple Westerville Parent Council scholarships for this year’s seniors,” she said.

As a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Frizzell said, Westerville Parent Council anticipates even more scholarship entries this year and wants to raise enough money for the district.

A few of the organizations and businesses that will be at the festival include the Westerville Public Library, Westerville Parks & Recreation, Sandlot Camp Westerville, Hoover Sailing Club and The Dance Space.

