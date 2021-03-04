Westerville Resident Survey to gauge satisfaction level with city's services

Westerville residents are invited to let the city know how well its delivering services.

The 2021 Westerville Resident Survey, a biennial opportunity to provide opinions and satisfaction level to the city about public programs and services, is available through March and part of April by going online at westerville.org/survey.

Christa Dickey, Westerville community-affairs director, said the last survey was published in 2018 but was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Staff managers have always viewed the survey as the city’s report card,” she said. “Our priorities are clearly identified and rated from this effort, so it’s very important to hear from as many residents as possible.”

Westerville’s survey partner is Strategic Research Group, a professional survey administrator based in Grandview Heights.

In 2018, residents reported high levels of overall satisfaction with public services, DIckey said. At that time, 87% of respondents said they were “satisfied or very satisfied” with the overall quality of services provided by the city.

Public safety and fiscal management/responsibility traditionally rise to the top of “most important issues” for residents, as was the case in 2018, Dickey said.

She said construction and traffic consistently are the top areas of frustration for residents.

Westerville City Council this year, in conjunction with the Westerville Division of Police, added a special section on policing and public safety.

Feedback from this section is designed to help Westerville City Council better understand issues of concern and potentially identify issues for more support, Dickey said.

Households in Westerville received a postcard with a unique identity passcode, which is required for entry to the survey. The project is managed by the community-affairs division of the city manager’s office.

The survey takes about 30 minutes to complete. Results will be posted on the city’s website in May.

Anyone who didn’t receive a postcard or who has lost it should call the city at 614-901-6400.

