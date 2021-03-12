Westerville Central thespians honor late alumna Emilie Radigan with return to 'Wizard of Oz'

Westerville Central High School thespians are honoring an alumna and the feeling that there’s no place like home with their production of "The Wizard of Oz."

Showtimes are 7 p.m. March 19 and 20 and 2 p.m. March 20 and 21, with limited seating, at the school, 7118 Mount Royal Ave.

When the theater department chose to produce "The Wizard of Oz" musical in mid-2019, the department was looking at it as a way to honor alumna Emilie Radigan (class of 2010), who died in late 2018, said Stephanie Matushoneck, show director. She said Radigan played the Wicked Witch in the school’s 2010 production.

“For Emilie, the theater was her home away from home,” Matushoneck said.

One month before opening night in 2020, everything shut down because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, she said.

“As we all know, no place like home took on a whole new meaning, Matushoneck said. “When we learned we would be able to perform live again, we didn’t think twice about continuing our production of 'Oz.'”

In 2019, when Matushoneck first dove into the story, she said, she noticed in Dorothy a trait that she had seen in many of her students.

“Even though L. Frank Baum’s story was published in 1900, it still resonates 121 years later,” she said. “To put it into more modern terms, so many teenagers see life through the lens of social media and their lives are colorless compared to what they see – the idea that life is better somewhere else, that life is drab and boring and not what it looks like ‘over the rainbow.’”

Matushoneck said present-day “over the rainbow” is online.

“In more modern terms, (it) was almost as if she wished her life looked like a Snapchat filter,” she said. “Dorothy was looking for something more; she never saw what was in her own backyard.”

Fast-forward to 2020, and for many people, Matushoneck said, their own backyard was where they needed to rediscover themselves.

“We all had to have the courage to use our brains in order to rethink life as we knew it and find it in our hearts to see the beauty we have in our everyday lives,” she said.

Senior Ethan Zink, who plays Hunk/The Scarecrow, said he’s looking forward to being a part of such a classic musical.

“I’m really excited to get to play the role of the Scarecrow, especially 'cause it’s such a relaxed and, as I like to say, loosey-goosey character,” he said. “And an extra bonus, my dad played the role when he was younger, so it’s now a Zink tradition.”

Zink said he’s also honored to be part of a show dedicated to Radigan because she was his babysitter.

Matushoneck said the theater department named its green room in honor of Radigan because a heart is not how much one loves but how much one is loved by others.

“Emilie loved theater, and we loved Emilie,” Matushoneck said.

The main characters and cast members include Dorothy Gale, played by senior Becca Borton; Auntie Em, senior Clara Gowdy; Uncle Henry/Emerald City gatekeeper/Munchkin coroner, sophomore Cameron Smith; Almira Gulch/Munchkin mayor and barrister, senior Emily Lawless; Wicked Witch of the West, senior Ruthanne James; Scarecrow/hunk, Zink; Tin Man/Hickory, junior Aaron Dick; Lion/Zeke, sophomore Ben Wright; Glinda, junior Evi Clark; and Professor Marvel/Wizard, senior Luke Burky.

Tickets cost $10 and are being sold in box-style seating in sets of four and two. They may be purchased at wchstheatre.net/ticketing. Capacity will be limited to 170 for each show.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla