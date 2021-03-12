Westerville Chamber Corner: Business inclusion council making difference early on

Janet Tressler-Davis

Westerville Area Chamber

For months, our chamber has worked with business leaders from throughout Westerville to create the Business Inclusion and Opportunities Council. While early in its formation, the progress can be felt throughout our business community.

The mission for this council is to advance and foster an environment for diverse business owners and professionals to grow and foster productive business relationships. The focus is through promoting inclusiveness among all businesses and to grow and foster relationships between businesses of diverse cultures and government.

Our chamber wants to help increase what diversity, equity and inclusion look like in our community. We believe we can start within our organization through the engagement of the greater Westerville business community. We invited business owners and professionals of diverse cultures to join us for our first meeting to understand their interests and identify how a group like this could be of most value.

Some of the council’s focus will include recruiting and retaining business owners, developers, investors and professionals of diverse cultures to the greater Westerville area and the chamber. They also will increase diverse representation among the chamber’s board of trustees and influence diverse representation among community boards and city and township boards and commissions.

“It is a great honor to chair the Business Inclusion and Opportunities Council. It represents a great initiative of the Westerville Area Chamber,” said Dr. Adedoyin Adetoro of IntervalMed, committee chairman. “I am humbled to be working with Janet Tressler-Davis, the president of the chamber, the vice chair of the council, Dr. Coutanya Coombs, and other members.

The hope is that this initiative will create a positive and sustainable effect on the economy of Westerville and central Ohio. The council also believes that the inclusiveness that's been nurtured sends a message to aspiring multicultural businesses that Westerville is a great place to do business.

For more information about this committee or any upcoming chamber events, go to westervillechamber.com or call the office at 614-882-8917.

Janet Tressler-Davis is the president and CEO of the Westerville Area Chamber.