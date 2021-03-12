Westerville police beat: March 12

ThisWeek group

The Westerville Division of Police received a call about a fist fight outside a minivan in the parking lot of a business on the 100 block of Polaris Parkway at 10:59 p.m. March 6. Police made contact with the individuals involved, and they said they perform WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) videos for their social-media page. Police verified there was no criminal activity or victims. The individuals were separated and their stories matched. They had a camera with tripod and costumes. Police watched the video and verified it was only horseplay in the parking lot, reports said.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

• The owner of a restaurant on the first block of East College Avenue called Westerville police about 5:02 p.m. March 3 regarding information concerning two people who falsely claimed unemployment under the restaurant’s name. The owner said she doesn’t know who the individuals are, and they’ve never worked for her, reports said. Westerville police also received many other reports of identity theft related to fraudulent unemployment claims. It’s a problem that’s occurring frequently, according to central Ohio police departments and state agencies.

• An arrow was sticking out of a wire cage that’s over a ceiling vent in the roof of a residence on Blue Sail Drive, according to a report received at 4:48 p.m. March 6. The resident said he had discovered it about an hour prior to calling police and said there’s no other signs of damage. He said a number of boys in the area could have shot the arrow, reports said. The resident said he would have the arrow removed in the spring when his gutters are cleaned.