Westerville ArtsLine: April is arts month, time to honor artistic talent

Linda Wilkins

Arts Council of Westerville

April is Arts Month in Westerville, and it’s the perfect time to salute and be inspired by the talented artists and writers in our community.

The Arts Council of Westerville will recognize the district’s student artists and art teachers during a virtual art show. Also, the winners of the 15th annual Celebrate the Arts writing contest will be named and honored by the Arts Council, Westerville Public Library and ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion. The April calendar is filled with ways to celebrate the arts.

Musicians, artists and performers needed

The Westerville Uptown Merchants Association is looking for musicians, artists and performers to participate on the first, second or third Fridays in Uptown starting in May. Each artist will be paid a $50 stipend and be encouraged to collect donations from patrons. Presentations will be held outdoors from 6 to 8:30 p.m. For more information and to be placed on the schedule, call Debbie Bennati at 614-599-0308.

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

April Calendar

Through April – WACKY Kids Krate: Aladdin Wishes. The Aladdin-themed crafts and activities for aspiring actors and crafters ages 7-11 include supplies and instructions for canvas painting, a genie lamp craft, a magic carpet craft, two gourd character paintings and drama activities. Presented by Westerville Arts Council for Kids and Youth (WACKY) and Ohio Gourd Society. Purchase kit at artscouncilofwesterville.com/.

Through April – Digital artist and photographer Rob Mandell Exhibit. The innovative photo and digital creations include landscapes, prismatic and crystal refractions and nature. Open to the public. Java Gallery, 20 S. State St.

April 1-30 – Ms. Kitty's Character Creations. 3:45-4:45 p.m., Thursdays. In this five-week course, children ages 8-12 create characters using physicality and improvisational theater culminating in a virtual showcase. Go to goodmedicineproductions.org.

Starting April 1 – Westerville District Student Art Show. Works by student artists will be virtually on exhibit to mark April as Arts month in Westerville. Hosted by Arts Council of Westerville at artscouncilofwesterville.com/ in partnership with Westerville City Schools art teachers.

April 3 – String Theory presents ‘60s-‘80s Rock, 7-9:30 p.m. Music and vocal harmonies include selections by Jefferson Airplane, Beatles, CCR and Eagles. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free. Seating is limited due to social distancing. Go to javacentral.coffee or call 614-839-0698.

Through April 4 – “Spamalot” performed by Columbus Immersive Theatre. Arts Council member Bill Goldsmith performs online as The Historian in this livestreamed performance. Go to columbusimmersive.com/ for tickets.

Through April 9 – “The Pandemic Portraits” by Nicholas Hill. The exhibit features portraits by Hill on saved news pages from the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal that headlined the narrative of the pandemic. Exhibit hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Otterbein University, Stichweh Gallery, 33 Collegeview Road.

April 10 – Blues and Country with Charles Sealy, 7-9:30 p.m. Sealy uses his Brook Benton-like deep voice for “Rainy Night in Georgia” and plays electric and steel guitar. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free. Seating is limited. Go to javacentral.coffee or call 614-839-0698.

Through April 14 – "The Joye of Spring." Studio Artists and Parkside Village Artists present their seventh annual exhibit. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by appointment. Go to davidmyersart.com.

April 16 and 17, 23-25, 30; May 1 and 2 – Curtain Players presents “Circle Mirror Transformation.” Four lost New Englanders enroll in drama class and experiment with games, producing hilarious clarity and antic sadness. Limited in-theater seating, a drive-in viewing option for Friday and Saturday night performances and virtual tickets are available at curtainplayers.org. Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena.

Through April 16 and April 19-30 – 2021 Otterbein Senior Art Exhibition, through April 16. 2020-21 Artists-in-Residence Exhibition, April 19-30. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Miller Gallery, Otterbein University, Art and Communication building, 33 Collegeview Road. Go to otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule/ or call 614-823-1792.

April 17 – Cherie Mannino Trio performs New Orleans Jazz, 7-9:30 p.m. New Orleans native and vocalist Cherie and trumpeter Milo Mannino have performed with entertainment greats, such as Tony Bennett, Keely Smith and Smokey Robinson. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free. Seating is limited. Go to javacentral.coffee or call 614-839-0698.

April 17 – "Two Voices, One HeART" Meet the Artists, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Kathy Norris and Cathy Camacho will greet visitors and show their paintings. Exhibit available through May 19. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by appointment. Go to davidmyersart.com.

April 18 – Celebrate the Arts Writing Contest Awards. Check artscouncilofwesterville.com/ for details.

April 19 – Arts Council of Westerville meeting. 5:30 p.m. virtual meeting on Microsoft Teams. Email artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com for the Teams invitation.

April 19 – Creative Writing for Seniors, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Develop writing skills during this online meeting with fellow Westerville Senior Center members. Go to westervillelibrary.org to receive an email with instructions to connect via Zoom.

April 20 – In-Person Sip & Sketch Art Session: Spring Bouquet. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will paint a personal interpretation of a spring bouquet guided by the artist instructor. No experience necessary. Fee includes all supplies and two glasses of wine. Hosted by Arts Council of Westerville and Good Vibes Winery at 2 S. State St. Register at artscouncilofwesterville.com/ by April 15. Seating is limited for social distancing.

April 21 – At-Home Sip & Sketch Art Session: Spring Bouquet. Live video demo at 6 p.m. on Facebook @artscouncilwesterville. Delivered free, the kit includes all materials and instructions to create the beginner-friendly bouquet painting. Order at artscouncilofwesterville.com/blog/sip-and-sketch-bt9fp.

April 22 – “Little Ohio” Author Karen Robertson. 7-8 p.m. Webinar. Author and curator of manuscripts at Ohio Historical Connection will share stories of the state's tiniest towns and villages and the writing process for Little Ohio: A Nostalgic Look at the Buckeye State's Smallest Towns. Audience Q&A will follow. Register at westervillelibrary.org to receive videoconferencing information.

April 22-25 – Otterbein University Theatre presents “The Tempest” stream event. Shakespeare’s classic tells the story of Prospera and her daughter Miranda. Go to otterbein.edu/theatre-performances/ for tickets.

Through April 23 – Bamazi Talle and “Kiguilou Pinah” (Year of Sorrow). This large-scale oil painting series visually chronicles the arc of the pandemic as it unfolded in 2020. Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St., Westerville. Museum hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

April 24 – Long Tall Deb and Colin John present the Blues, 7-9:30 p.m. Deb from Texas has a powerful bluesy voice and Colin from Hawaii brings slack key guitar skills. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free. Seating is limited. Go to javacentral.coffee or call 614-839-0698.

Through May 7 – “Unintended Consequences.” Andrew Ina uses common symbols, such as the Caution sign, placed in unorthodox ways to create contradictions on the surfaces of his paintings. Otterbein University, Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St. The exhibit is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ongoing – Paintings on the Porch, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Original works are displayed as an outdoor gallery. Artists paint on the porch depending upon weather, usually from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St. davidmyersart.com/news-photo-galleries/paintings-on-the-porch/.