Cajun-style fare: Two Claws opens seafood restaurant in Westerville

Slap on a bib and gloves or be prepared to get messy.

Two Claws, a Cajun-style seafood restaurant, celebrated its grand opening March 29 at 599 S. State Street in Westerville.

The restaurant brings a full menu of seafood, crab boils, shrimp, fresh fish and all the Cajun-style fixins’ to the Midwest, according to Kai Jiang, who co-owns the business with his brother, Eddie Jiang, a longtime Westerville resident.

The business is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for dine-in or carryout, with seating for about 70 customers inside and, eventually, six tables for outside seating, Kai Jiang said through an interpreter.

Guests can build their own combo by choosing among sausage, green or black mussel, clams, crawfish, lobster tail, shrimp (with or without the head), snow or king crab legs and Dungeness crab.

The seasoning choices are Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay and Two Claws' signature spice. All combos include corn on the cob and a potato.

The spice-level options are nonspicy, mild, medium, hot and extra hot.

Before the boil is served, guests are provided with a packet that includes plastic gloves, a bib and wet wipes.

Kai Jiang said he hopes customers are ready to put on a bib and get their hands messy.

He worked at the Two Claws in Bear, Delaware, that opened about 18 months ago and generated great success, he said.

“Eddie called and said maybe we can do that here,” said Jiang, who has moved to the area.

He said he wanted to make sure everything was up to standard and everyone was properly trained before opening the Westerville store.

Eddie Jiang, also speaking through an interpreter, said he has been very excited to see all the excitement generated on the Two Claws Facebook page at facebook.com/twoclawswesterville.

“I hope people are going to like it,” he said.

After the grand-opening announcement was made on Facebook on March 26, it was shared 442 times and brought 297 comments in three days.

Tameka Murphy wrote that her family would be ordering on the day of grand opening.

“We are from the Caribbean, so seafood is the main part of our diet,” she said. “We are super excited.”

Westerville resident Portia Robinson said, “Uh OH! Right down the street from us.”

Westerville resident Joe Earwood posted that he would eat there every day because he’s so tired of Ohio’s meat-and-potatoes diet.

In a review about the Delaware location from March 2, Toni Owens wrote, “First time to this place and I was impressed with the food and also our server. Nice atmosphere and clean place. My friend took me out for my birthday. Her son had recommended this place. I would recommend this place to others. When the food came out it was very hot. That is very important because people don’t like food that’s not hot. I will be back.”

Kai Jiang said Westerville’s Two Claws will employ 12 to 15 people.

The restaurant still is looking to hire waitresses and hosts.

For more information, call 614-392-2027, and for a full menu, go to twoclawscajun.com.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla