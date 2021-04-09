Chamber's Taste of Westerville returns with 'COVID culinary experience' deals

A Taste of Westerville is back with a monthlong culinary experience highlighting some of the best offerings in the greater Westerville area.

“We are excited to be presenting Taste of Westerville this year – a COVID culinary experience,” said Alli Redinger, event chairman, from Robin Enterprises. “Patrons will be able to dine at our many Westerville restaurants April 15-May 15 and get tastings or special pricing at each location.”

She said the Westerville Area Chamber and participating area restaurants look forward to providing a safe way for people to get out and try something new, along with visiting their old favorites.

“Now more than ever is the time to get out and support your favorite local restaurants,” Redinger said.

Participants may purchase a Taste of Westerville guidebook for $60 on the chamber event page.

A virtual silent auction also is expected to be live by the end of April on the event page.

Taste of Westerville Trail Guides are available beginning April 15 at the chamber, 99 Commerce Park Drive, Suite A, in Westerville or can be mailed directly to those not wanting to pick one up.

Each participating venue will have a full page with a description of its offerings.

While at the location for dine-in or carry-out, participants should present the book and have a representative mark the booklet that you visited them.

Matt Lofy, the chamber's director of marketing and community outreach, said this is the 17th year the chamber has held the event.

Those who purchase the guide will receive exclusive deals and special tastings for dine-in, carry-out and/or curbside pickup, depending on what’s offered at each venue.

“Heavy favorites each year are Polaris Grill and 101 Beer Kitchen,” Lofy said.

Among the new participating businesses this year are Fusian, Galena Brewing Co., Harry Buffalo and Teriyaki Madness.

Smit Patel, co-operator and owner of Teriyaki Madness, said he'll promote the most popular item on the menu, the spicy chicken.

Rachel Ross, Fusian director of business development, said Fusian is excited to participate in this year's Taste for the first time.

“Stop in to say hi and enjoy not one but two free items,” she said. “Bring in your Taste of Westerville Passport and receive a free house-made ReFresh beverage and a fresh carrot-ginger salad on us. Our team is here to serve and looking forward to meeting our community.”

Scheduled participants and their specialty item(s) include 101 Beer Kitchen, a southern "BLT" fried green tomato with pimento cheese and slab of bacon and a lavender lemonade; Asterisk Supper Club, mushroom toast; Antonio’s Pizzeria, free order of breadsticks with the purchase of a specialty pizza of any size or Stromboli; Barrel & Boar Westerville, a BBQ queso dip and cucumber pear highball; Benihana, Hibachi chicken rice, teriyaki hibachi chicken and a spicy tuna roll; Chicken Salad Chick, buy one get one free chick special; Fusian, ReFresh beverage and carrot-ginger salad; Galena Brewing Co., two flights for the price of one; Giammarco's Italian Restaurant, sausage and peppers and assorted Stromboli; Good Vibes Winery, free small charcuterie with purchase of two flights; Harry Buffalo - Westerville, traditional wings; J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood, blue-cheese potato chips; Napa Kitchen + Bar, crab cake with confetti cabbage slaw & caper remoulade and triple chocolate pot de crème; Nothing Bundt Cakes, buy one bundtlet and get one free; Polaris Grill, free appetizer (up to $16) with purchase of two entrees or 50% off an appetizer (up to $16) with the purchase of one dinner; Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel, free dessert with purchase of an entrée; and Teriyaki Madness, spicy chicken or crab rangoon.

Lofy said the proceeds from Taste of Westerville benefit the chamber, allowing it to hold member business events like the monthly Lunch & Learns, special-interest networks and other development opportunities the chamber provides to support local businesses.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla