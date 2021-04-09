Westerville Chamber Corner: 2021 Taste of Westerville becomes monthlong experience

Janet Tressler-Davis

Westerville Area Chamber

The Westerville Area Chamber has reenvisioned Taste of Westerville this year to become Taste of Westerville: COVID Inspired Culinary Experience.

Instead of one night of Westerville’s finest dining experience, the event will last a whole month, with 18 participating restaurants to visit and taste, April 15 through May 15.

The general public may purchase a guidebook for $60 and have the opportunity to try participating restaurants at their own pace by dining in or carrying out based on the available options. Either way, participants can experience new places or check out old favorites in a way that they are most comfortable while supporting our restaurant community and seeing what they have been up to with new menu items, changes in service procedures and more. The guidebook provides or includes about $200 in savings.

“For six years, we’ve brought friends and family together for sports, live music and great times," said Gregory Paugh, Harry Buffalo general manager. "We’re thankful for the support from this great city and the chamber and are proud to call Westerville our home."

Eighteen businesses are confirmed, representing the wide variety of the local staples Westerville has to offer. From beer tastings at Galena Brewing Co. to mushroom toast at Asterisk Supper Club, there is a delectable combination of food and drink features associated with Taste of Westerville this year. Check out the chamber’s event page for a list of restaurants and what’s on the menu.

Although this year will look different, we fully intend to bring this staple back to its usual setting in 2022. This year’s Taste is a way to showcase our Westerville restaurants and encourage new customers by offering them something new to try and invite regular customers to taste their featured menu items.

It is not too late to purchase a guidebook. The chamber continues to plan events and provide beneficial services to the community and our members. To participate in Taste of Westerville or see what events are coming up next, go to westervillechamber.com.

Janet Tressler-Davis is the president and CEO of the Westerville Area Chamber.