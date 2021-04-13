Westerville Music & Arts Festival silenced again by COVID-19 pandemic

The traditional Westerville Music & Arts Festival has been canceled for the second consecutive year as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the Westerville Music & Arts Festival will be canceled in 2021,” an April 13 news release from the Westerville Area Chamber said. “For over 47 years, the Westerville Area Chamber and our member businesses have hosted this weekend festival, and we take great pride in hosting a quality event that our community and region have grown to expect.”

After months of discussions with the chamber's board of trustees and community partners and with an abundance of caution, the release said, resources aren’t available to offer a successful and safe event this year.

“This was not an easy decision,” said Janet Tressler-Davis, chamber president and CEO. “We work to provide a professional, fun and safe festival year after year. On behalf of our business community, there is nothing that we like more than to welcome people to our community and to enjoy the quality artists and crafters, the variety of music from talented musicians, and the array of food trucks during this long-time tradition of the Music & Arts Festival.”

Planning is underway for next year’s Westerville Music & Arts Festival, scheduled July 9-10.

Last year's festival was a virtual event.

The work of last year’s artists and live music from some of the scheduled performers were posted throughout July at westervillechamber.com/music-arts-festival.

