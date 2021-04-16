Westerville police beat: April 16

ThisWeek group

A Forest Glen Road resident reported a disturbance on Deer Run Court, according to a report received by the Westerville Division of Police at 9:21 p.m. April 4.

The caller requested an officer to go to her house to listen to the loud party. She said this is an ongoing problem. Another call was received from another neighbor about the loud party.

Police spoke to the residents where the party was occurring, and they said they were having a church meeting and playing music. Music was heard when police spoke to the youths out front, but it wasn’t excessively loud. The youths said they had just turned the music down. The homeowner said they were done for the night and would keep noise down, reports said.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

• Police received a call to help with a duck stuck in a log at South Sunbury Road and Goldsmith Drive, according to a report received at 10:59 a.m. April 10. The duck was east of the road in the water, reports said. Watershed personnel freed the duck from fishing line while a Westerville officer cut the remaining line that had been wrapped around the duck’s foot. The bird was set free, reports said.

• Someone cut some trees down without permission, according to a Granite Drive resident who reported the incident at 10:47 a.m. April 9. The individual who cut six trees down on property owned by the homeowners association said he was paid to cut them down because they had fungus growing on them. The HOA was upset because debris was left over, and they didn’t give explicit permission to cut the trees down, reports said.

• A Chinkapin Way resident had a bag of trash taken the night before, according to a report received at 8:47 a.m. April 6. The caller said he has a Ring camera with the information. He said he was worried about his personal identification being stolen and used, reports said. The resident said he wanted to talk about a suspicious vehicle whose occupant had gone through his trash. He was unable to get a plate number, reports said.

• A Cross Country Loop resident reported loud music coming from a gray SUV, according to a report received at 9:53 a.m. April 4. He said this is an ongoing problem. The caller said he works third shift, and the music woke him up the day before and again that day. Police checked the area and found a black SUV whose occupants were playing music. The music didn’t seem to be at an unreasonable level, reports said. Police explained Westerville’s ordinance regarding noise levels and asked the caller if he had spoken to the offending party about the loud music. The caller said he hadn’t, according to reports.

• A car was broken into within the previous 45 to 60 minutes on Park Meadow Road, according to a report received at 1:52 p.m. April 4. A purse was reported stolen, reports said.

– Marla K. Kuhlman/ThisWeek