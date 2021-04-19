Baseball: Three sports work in harmony for Westerville North Warriors’ Brennan Albertini

Brennan Albertini is a rarity among high school athletes.

The Westerville North senior not only has played three sports for the Warriors, but he also has played them at a high level.

As Albertini wraps up his prep career in baseball, he hopes to add another all-state accolade to go with the ones he earned in football and wrestling.

“You don’t need to focus on one sport to be a good athlete,” Albertini said. “The training with all three sports works different muscle groups, so when I do that it makes me better in each instead of if I just played one sport and had a lot of offseason.

“The coaches at North do a great job of telling us to play multiple sports and just to go out and be a competitor.”

Albertini started his senior year at linebacker for the football team, which finished 6-4 to post its first winning season since 2004. He was third-team all-state and first-team all-district in Division I, and was named OCC-Capital Division Defensive Player of the Year.

In wrestling, he qualified for the Division I state tournament for the second consecutive season and placed fifth at 195 pounds.

Baseball coach Sean Ring said Albertini benefits from not specializing in one sport.

“I tell our guys to play as many sports as they possibly can,” Ring said. “I firmly believe that playing more sports makes you a more well-rounded athlete, helps you avoid injury and helps you build skills that you might not be able to get from just specializing in one sport.

“It also allows that athlete to compete all year round, and that’s one of the most understated things about being an athlete. That’s learning and knowing how to compete and win.”

Ring said Albertini has been invaluable to North athletics as a whole.

“Brennan has meant a lot, not only to us but the school this year,” Ring said. “He was a big part of the best football team we’ve had in a decade-plus. He was part of a very successful wrestling program and placed fifth at state.

“He was around success all year and bringing that to us is invaluable. I think it’s invaluable to Westerville North athletics and not just the programs that he’s a part of.”

On the diamond, Albertini plays shortstop and third base and also pitches for the Warriors, who were 5-3 overall and 1-0 in the OCC-Capital before playing Franklin Heights on April 16.

Through eight games, he was batting .333 with one home run, 10 RBI, six runs, seven stolen bases and a .515 on-base percentage. As a pitcher, he was 2-0 with a 4.10 ERA, 17 strikeouts and three walks in 13 2/3 innings.

“I feel like hitting is the strongest part of my game,” Albertini said. “I have the mentality that I’m better than the pitcher, and I’m going to get a hit. I’m going to get a hit no matter where the ball is. My mentality is to get a hit.”

Ring said that mindset has helped Albertini in whatever sport he is playing.

“Brennan brings a lot of physicality,” Ring said. “He’s a big, strong, athletic kid who’s very fast and can throw the ball well. He can hit for power and hit for average. I know he got a lot of notoriety in both wrestling and football, but he’s going to earn himself a lot of notoriety as a baseball player as well.”

Albertini has signed to play football at Morehead State, so he’ll be specializing for the first time in his athletic career.

“I hope people understand that I got this from working hard,” he said. “I’m not the biggest guy for football. I’m 6 foot, 210 pounds and there are guys who are 6-4 and I may be better than them because I outwork them. It’s like that in baseball. I don’t throw the hardest and I don’t run the fastest, but I work harder than the guys who are naturally talented.

“I probably like football best, since that’s what I’m doing in college. But baseball was the game I played first. I’ve played it since I was 6 years old. It’s sad that it’s coming to an end.”

