Softball: Westerville South Wildcats' Megan Shoemaker tosses second no-hitter of season

Westerville South softball pitcher Megan Shoemaker threw her second no-hitter this season in an 8-0 win over visiting Dublin Scioto on April 22.

Shoemaker struck out seven and walked one as the Wildcats improved to 12-8 overall and 6-2 in the OCC-Capital Division.

The senior’s other no-hitter came in a 17-0, five-inning win over visiting DeSales on March 30.

“We are all very proud of Megan’s growth over the last few years of her high school career,” coach Emily Swank-Kavanaugh said. “Two no-hitters in the first half of the year shows how hard she has worked during her travel season, with her pitching coach (Katie Miller) and in the offseason to be a competitive pitcher in the OCC.”

Shoemaker is 9-6 and has a 3.18 ERA with 102 strikeouts and 16 walks in 99 innings.

She also has helped herself at the plate by hitting .460 with two home runs, 18 RBI and seven stolen bases.

