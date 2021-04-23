​​​​​​​Westerville ArtsLine: Writing contest announces winners amid calendar of May events

Linda Wilkins

To recognize and encourage the talents of literary artists, the Arts Council of Westerville, Westerville Public Library and ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion invited writers of all ages to enter the annual Celebrate the Arts Writing Contest. In addition to calling upon writers to share their works, the contest was conceived as a part of celebrating April as Arts Month in Westerville. This is the 15th year for the contest, and we received 103 entries.

Congratulations to the 2021 winners in the five age categories. First-place winners were Abbie Chui, grades K-2; Lucy Elliott, grades 3-5; Vanessa Reznik, grades 6-8; Uku Hughes, grades 9-12; and Nancy Collander, Adults ages 18 and older. All 20 winners were invited to read from their work and be recorded in an awards recognition video available for viewing at artscouncilofwesterville.com. Their writings and photos will be published in ThisWeek’s May 13 print edition and online at ThisWeekNEWS.com/Westerville around the same date.

May calendar

May – "Birds" Exhibit. Inspired–Gallery of Fine Arts, Antiques and Accessories will display etchings, watercolors and pastels of birds. Also, porcelain birds, decoys, ceramics and metal birds will be out for purchase. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 259 N. State St. Call 614-392-0049 or go to inspiredgallery.art for details and to view art.

Continuing through May – Digital Artist and Photographer Rob Mandell Exhibit. The innovative photo and digital creations include landscapes, prismatic and crystal refractions and nature. Java Gallery, 20 S. State St.

Through May – Art Classes for Adults. Classes in Collograph Printmaking, Mobile Making, Watercolor Painting, Pastel Workshop, Relief Printmaking and Vintage Acrylic Painting are available for ages 18 and older. All classes are taught by working artists. Call 614-259-3688 or go to sunbearstudio.com for details. Sunbear Studio and Gallery, 22 W. Main St.

Through May – “A License for Art.” This bimonthly exhibit presents original works by Community Artists of Westerville and Arts Council of Westerville. Display may be viewed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Westerville Bureau of Motor Vehicles, 562 W. Schrock Road.

Every Friday – Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 10 p.m. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free. Seating is limited. Go to java-central.com or call 614-839-0698.

May 1 – Brady Fulton and Friends, 7 to 9:30 p.m. This diverse and upbeat program features vocals, uke and percussion, with songs ranging from spooky and Irish selections to Jack Johnson. Fulton appears with Carlton Hockaday and Kelly Spangler. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free. Go to java-central.com or call 614-839-0698.

Continuing through May 1 and 2 – Curtain Players presents “Circle Mirror Transformation.” Four lost New Englanders enroll in drama class and experiment with games producing hilarious clarity and antic sadness. For ticket options, go to curtainplayers.org. Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena.

May 6 – Oil Paintings by Silvia Heller: Solo Exhibit. Artist with 30 years experience shares portraits and landscapes from her travels and time in Italy. 4:30 to 8 p.m. The Lakes Golf and Country Club, 6740 Worthington Road.

Through May 7 – “Unintended Consequences.” Andrew Ina uses common symbols, such as the caution sign, placed in unorthodox ways to create contradictions on the surfaces of his paintings. Otterbein University, Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St. The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

May 8 – Rick Barr and Lori English, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Barr uses his deep vocals for Johnny Cash numbers and performs original songs and a mix of country, classic rock, blues and folk. Vocalist English provides great harmonies. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free. Seating is limited. Go to java-central.com or call 614-839-0698.

May 15 – Caroline and Dad, 7 to 9:30 p.m. The Henneberts use excellent vocals and harmonies with keyboard in their oldies show marked with contagious energy and charm. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free.

May 17 – Arts Council of Westerville meeting. 5:30 p.m. virtual meeting on Microsoft Teams. Email artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com for the Teams invitation.

May 17 – Creative Writing for Seniors, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Develop writing skills during this online meeting with fellow Westerville Senior Center members. Go to westervillelibrary.org to receive an email with instructions to connect via Zoom.

May 18 – In-Person Sip & Sketch Art Session: Magnified Flower 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants will paint their interpretation of a magnified flower guided by the artist instructor. No experience necessary. Fee includes all supplies and two glasses of wine. Hosted by Arts Council of Westerville and Good Vibes Winery at 2 S. State St. Register at artscouncilofwesterville.com. Seating is limited for social distancing.

Through May 19 – "Two Voices, One HeART” Original paintings by Kathy Norris and Cathy Camacho are on exhibit. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Go to davidmyersart.com.

Beginning May 21 – "The Art of Intuition V." This annual exhibit and sale features the expressive abstract art of David Myers and the Studio Artists. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. To view art, go to davidmyersart.com/news-photo-galleries/the-art-of-intuition-v/.

May 22 – Plein Air Painting at Westerville Saturday Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to noon. Watch as artists with Arts Council of Westerville present live painting of the market environment at the site behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

May 22 – The Castros, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Award-winning Westerville singer/songwriter duo Marco and Sara Castro have toured NYC and Europe performing originals “Pumpkin Pie” and “My Dear” and creative covers including “Billie Jean.” Limited seating at Java Central, 20 S. State St.

May 25 – Curtain Players End of Season Membership Meeting. 7 p.m. via Zoom. Celebrate season 58 and share the excitement for season 59. New board members including vice president, treasurer and two trustees will be elected. For the Zoom link, check the Facebook page on May 25 or sign up for the email newsletter.

May 29 – Lil’ Red and the Rooster, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Vocalist Jennifer Milligan and guitarist Pascal Fouquet will perform ’40s-’50s and original upbeat blues and jazz. The duo are past winners of both the Columbus and Cincinnati blues challenges. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free.

Ongoing – Paintings on the Porch, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Original works are displayed as an outdoor gallery. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St. To view art, go to davidmyersart.com/news-photo-galleries/paintings-on-the-porch/.

Ongoing – Private Art Instruction, Mentoring, and Art Therapy with David Myers. Sessions can be scheduled Monday through Friday. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St. For details, go to davidmyersart.com/artist-services.

Ongoing – Performance Opportunities. Musicians, artists and performers are still needed the first, second or third Fridays in Uptown. Presentations will be held outdoors from 6 to 8:30 p.m. For fee information and to be placed on the schedule, call Debbie Bennati at 614-599-0308.

Ongoing – Exhibit of 25 Ohio Artists. New work is arriving and exhibits are changing regularly at Sunbear Studio and Gallery, 22 W. Main St. 614-259-3688.

Ongoing – Westerville Symphony presents 2021 Spring String Series. To view recorded performances, including works by Mozart, Bach, Edvad Grieg and Roy Harris, go to westervillesymphony.org/.

Ongoing – Otterbein University Department of Music presents “A Celebration of Spring.” Recorded performances by the string orchestra, concert choir, women’s chorale and percussion and wind ensembles are available at the Otterbein Music Department YouTube channel.