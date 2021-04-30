Westerville police beat: April 30

ThisWeek group

Westerville Division of Police officers recently "mugged" for a photo with students, who needed a selfie with an officer as part of a scavenger hunt.

Police accommodated students who were on a scavenger hunt at 3:42 p.m. April 18. Taking a photo with a police officer was on the scavenger-hunt list. A selfie was taken with four students in front of Cruiser 3 at Station 111, the report said.

In Westerville police incident reports:

• Police spoke with residents about parking concerns and vandalism in the area of the first block of West Lincoln Street, according to a report received at 5:32 p.m. April 19.

• People were reported stealing from the American Veterans donation box on the first block of Huber Village Boulevard, according to a report received at 7:59 a.m. April 19. Two men were reported jumping in and out of the bin, report said. The caller and thieves no longer were there when police arrived, the report said.

• A milkshake was thrown onto a car overnight on North Vine Street, according to a report received at 3:07 p.m. April 18. This residence also had requested additional police presence due to unusual activity and a van in the area, the report said.

• A car was rummaged through on Glenwood Drive, and $15 in change, sunglasses and a blower were stolen, according to a report received at 9:14 a.m. April 18.

– Marla K. Kuhlman/ThisWeek