Westerville writing contest 2021: Category grades K-2

Compiled by Linda Wilkins

Arts Council of Westerville

First place: “Losing My First Tooth” by Abbie Chui

Second place: “Lucy and Asher’s Adventure” by Lucy Walk

Third place: “Cooper vs. The Chicken Sandwich” by Cooper Schott

Honorable mention: “Freckles” by Logan Bussa

========

First place

"Losing My First Tooth"

By Abbie Chui

Some of my friends at my similar age had lost their first tooth. I was almost 7 years old. I was wondering when I would lose my first tooth.

One night, I was eating dinner. When I was biting a piece of tough pork, I felt that the pork moved my lower front tooth a little bit. I dashed off to the bathroom. I looked into the mirror and wiggled my tooth a bit. My tooth started to be loose. I was so excited!!! I ran to my mom and showed her my loose tooth. Mom washed her hands and also wiggled my tooth. It was a little bit loose but not the time to pull it out. Mom suggested to wiggle my tooth more, so it came out faster.

I wiggled my tooth with my tongue or a clean finger for about 3 weeks. One Sunday night, I decided to pull out my baby tooth. My baby tooth got super loose and my adult tooth was growing inward. Because of the pandemic, we tried to pull out my baby tooth by ourselves instead of going to dental office. Before pulling out the tooth, mom and I watched a YouTube video about how to pull out a tooth. First, I brushed my teeth and took my favorite stuff animal Marshall with me. Mom prepared a string, some cotton balls and ice cubes. Second, I sucked 3 ice cubes one at a time to numb my tooth. Meanwhile, mom made a slide loop with the string. After my tooth was numbed, mom wrapped the loop around my tooth. We agreed when mom counted to 20, she would pull out my loose tooth. I felt a bit nervous and held Marshall tightly. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10… Surprisingly, mom pulled out my tooth earlier than counting to 20. I didn’t feel hurt but a little funny after that. Mom put a cotton ball on the spot my tooth used to be and asked me to bite down the cotton ball to stop the bleeding faster. Also, I was allowed to watch my favorite TV show to make me feel better. About 20 minutes later, mom gave me my tooth in a zip lock bag. I was curious to check how my tooth looked like. It’s a small and white rectangle with two horns at the bottom. I was so excited and I couldn’t wait to put it under my pillow. I was told that the tooth fairy would come and give you a coin or a dollar to exchange your tooth when you were sleeping. So I went to bed immediately. Next morning under my pillow there was 10 dollars. I can’t wait to lose another tooth!

====

Second place

"Lucy & Asher’s Adventure"

By Lucy Walk

One day, Lucy and Asher went to the park. They see a map. They open it and - A TREASURE MAP! Lucy and Asher read the map. It says go left and then they find a pirate ship. Next they go inside the pirate ship. Lucy and Asher explore inside and all of a sudden the ships starts to move, AHHH!

A day at the park has turned into a voyage on the water. Then they see a jungle. They looked back on the treasure map and see they should go forward. Then they see a person walking in the jungle who asks, “Who are you?” Asher and Lucy introduce themselves. The stranger's name is Josiah. He asks “What are you two doing in the jungle? This place is very dangerous, the only reason I’m here is because I got lost.” Asher and Lucy explained they found a treasure map in the park. “Is there any treasure in this jungle?” Lucy asks. The stranger replies, “I found a map too. Do you want to help me find the treasure?” Asher and Lucy replied, “Yea!”

All 3 of them were off to find the treasure. They see a big hole. It wasn't just a hole, it was a ravine. Lucy and Asher knew that was where they were supposed to go. But Josiah wondered how they could get across. Then they see a nearby plane. Lucy said, “Does anyone know how to fly this plane?” Josiah said he can! All 3 loaded on the plane. Josiah flew them over the ravine and below they saw the treasure at last!

Josiah flies Asher and Lucy home. They thought they would play on the playground today. Instead they had an adventure and discovered treasure.

====

Third place

"Cooper vs. The Chicken Sandwich"

By Cooper Schott

Cooper loves chicken sandwiches but chicken sandwiches don’t always love Cooper back. Why, because they want to stay fresh and do not want to be eaten. What do chicken sandwiches do to avoid being eaten? Sometimes, when Cooper tries to take a bite they quickly slip out of his hand. Sometimes, they make a lettuce sandwich while the chicken hides somewhere else. Most of the time they tell Cooper’s brain that they are super yummy and to convince his mama to buy more and more and more. When this happens Cooper’s tummy gets full and starts to hurt. Those are all the ways the chicken sandwich wins.

For Cooper to beat the chicken sandwich he knows what he has to do. He has to hold onto it tight, then he checks for lettuce and if it is there he will pull it out. Then he would find the chicken and put it in the bun. Finally , he would eat the chicken sandwich and then eat more and more and more until his tummy is full. Uh-Oh the chicken sandwich strikes again.

====

Honorable mention

"Freckles"

By Logan Bussa

My gecko

Bumpy and tiny,

Spotted and colorful.

He likes to hide from me.

He is so ridiculous!