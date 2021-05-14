Westerville letter: Treatment center needs alternative location

ThisWeek group

To the Editor:

It was announced at the Westerville City Council meeting that a detox and substance-abuse treatment center has been approved to operate in the south end of the city.

The location is residential, next door to a day care center and within walking distance of a park and an elementary school. With no security measures in place, the residents are free to come and go anytime. The approval came with restrictions; the conditional-use permit can be revoked if police are asked to respond 12 times in a year or if the facility creates conditions that endanger neighborhood safety.

These restrictions are reactive, with their action taking place possibly after harm has been inflicted. I understand that these facilities provide a valuable service and are necessary, but surely, a more suitable space can be found.

I believe this decision should be overturned by council.

Linda Lewis

Westerville