Westerville police beat: May 14:

ThisWeek group

The Westerville Division of Police recently received reports of gun shots that were discovered to be coming from a starter pistol, signaling the start of races at a track meet.

A shooting was reported on Electric Avenue, according to a report received at 8:11 p.m. May 3.

The caller said she had heard six shots in the area about five minutes ago. She said it sounded like the shots were coming from Cherrington Avenue and resembled the sound of firecrackers but a lot louder. A second caller who resides on Electric Avenue said the shots started about 7:10 p.m.

Police spoke to a few people who were outside walking, and they hadn’t heard anything, reports said. Police learned there’s a track meet at Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., and they were using a starter pistol, reports said.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

• A Westerville resident reported that youths had been shooting BB guns at a slide and other objects in a backyard on Lori Lane, according to a report received at 12:35 p.m. May 2. The caller was advised that BB aren’t allowed to be shot within city limits, even if playing. Police made contact with the father of the juveniles. They were shooting Airsoft guns, reports said.

• Police received a call to round up a mother duck and its chicks on the 600 block of South State Street, according to a report received at 3:30 p.m. May 4.

• Two packages were reported stolen from the front porch of a Chillingham Drive residence, according to a theft report received May 5. The packages contained a shower curtain and allergy medication, the report said. The theft occurred between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 4.

– Marla K. Kuhlman/ThisWeek