Notebook: Westerville Central Warhawks boys lacrosse team gets pick-me-up

The Westerville Central boys lacrosse team rebounded from a four-game losing streak by winning a pair of contests to close the regular season.

The Warhawks were 8-7 overall before opening play in the Division I, Region 3 tournament.

Central went 3-2 in the OCC-Ohio Division, defeating Newark 15-1 on April 13, Pickerington Central 14-13 on May 4 and Gahanna 19-8 on May 12.

The Warhawks beat Westerville South 15-8 on May 10 and Gahanna to cap the regular season.

Against South, Ty Hampton led Central with four goals and an assist, Jake Schorling had three goals and five assists and Ian Shealy added three goals and an assist. Goalie Logan Moore made 20 saves.

“We had a tough skid in the middle of the season,” coach Jeremy Schocken said. “We dropped four in a row, but somewhere along the way we had that (Olentangy) Berlin game (16-12 loss on May 1) and we really rallied back in there. That’s given the team confidence to never say die. They don’t feel like they’re out of any game.”

Seeded 10th in the regional tournament, the Warhawks played 11th-seeded South in their opening game May 18, with the winner likely visiting top-seeded Upper Arlington on May 21. That winner advances to a semifinal May 25.

•The Central girls lacrosse team gained some momentum heading into the postseason.

The Warhawks had won three consecutive games before losing to Dublin Scioto 23-5 on May 13. Central, which finished 0-4 in the OCC-Ohio, dropped to 6-9 overall.

Central beat Westerville North 18-1 on May 6, South 18-11 on May 10 and Hilliard Davidson 16-9 on May 11.

“This was our best win of the year,” coach Brady Walston said after the victory over South. “This was a huge win. We’ve started a new culture and that’s something I want to continue for this team. They finally got over that mental hump that they can do it.”

Gracie Musiuk and Bailee Shepherd each had six goals and Emma Fantine added four against South.

Musiuk had six goals and Fantine finished with four against Davidson.

Seeded 13th in the Division I, Region 1 tournament, Central played fifth-seeded Perrysburg in the opening round May 18, with the winner likely visiting second-seeded New Albany on May 21. That winner advances to a regional semifinal May 24.

—Frank DiRenna

•The South boys lacrosse team rebounded from its loss to Central by beating Johnstown 12-7 on May 13.

The Wildcats went 9-8 overall during the regular season and finished 3-2 in the OCC-Capital.

“(The Warhawks) came out hot (in the fourth quarter) and we made some mistakes and they capitalized, and that’s what a game looks like when that happens,” coach Michael Spatafore said after the loss to Central.

The 11th-seeded Wildcats faced Central again to open the Division I, Region 3 tournament May 18, with the winner likely visiting top-seeded UA on May 21. That winner advances to a semifinal May 25.

“We’re finally getting a little healthier, which is nice,” Spatafore said.

—Frank DiRenna

•The South girls lacrosse team looked to close the regular season on a positive note when it played Olentangy Orange on May 13.

The Wildcats were 8-5 overall and finished 2-3 in the OCC-Capital, with wins over North (20-3 on April 6) and Delaware (9-7 on April 20).

“I really like how we competed,” coach Wynleux Henderson said following the loss to Central. “I’m really proud of how they played in the second half. We talked about managing the storm and chipping away during the storm.”

Seeded ninth in the Division I, Region 1 tournament, South played Orange in the opening round May 17, with the winner visiting top-seeded Medina on May 21. The winner of that game advances to a regional semifinal May 24.

—Frank DiRenna

•J.J. Dixon led the North baseball team both at the plate and on the mound through 20 games.

The senior had team highs in batting average (.465), RBI (20), runs (29), doubles (9), triples (5), on-base percentage (.524) and slugging percentage (.732) for the Warriors, who were 11-10 overall and 4-6 in the OCC-Capital before playing Scioto on May 14. He also had 20 stolen bases.

As a pitcher, Dixon was 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA, 20 strikeouts and 15 walks in 35 innings. Brennan Albertini was 3-2 with a 3.75 ERA, 32 strikeouts and 11 walks in 28 innings.

James McCreery was hitting .397 with 13 RBI, 17 runs and a team-high 24 stolen bases, and Kobe Hunter was batting .377 with 16 RBI, 14 runs and six doubles. Trevor Newtz had a .333 batting average with 18 RBI and 14 runs.

The Warriors were seeded 20th in the Division I district tournament and opened May 17 against 31st-seeded Marysville, with the winner playing 13th-seeded Watkins Memorial on May 19 in the second round.

The winner advanced to a district semifinal May 24 against second-seeded New Albany, 30th-seeded Whetstone or 39th-seeded Marion Harding at the home field of the better seed. The district final is May 26.

—Scott Hennen

•The North boys tennis team made great strides this season, finishing 12-3 overall and tying Worthington Kilbourne for second in the OCC-Capital at 5-2, behind Scioto (7-0).

The Warriors finished 1-20 in 2019 and last season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. It was their best record since going 10-6 in both 2016 and 2017. The last time they won 12 matches was in 2015 (12-4).

Carter Jones, a Mount Vernon Nazarene commit, was 13-1 in singles matches during the regular season but lost 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 to Reynoldsburg’s Jaden Coley in the first round of a Division I sectional May 11 at Reynoldsburg. Coley went on to advance to district.

“Not having a season last year, your reference was two years ago, but Carter’s transformation in those two years has been remarkable,” second-year coach Jim Chellis said. “The improvement has been immeasurable in his all-around game. He was the rock of the whole team.”

Freshman Shrey Shyamalan went 1-1 at sectional, while freshman Tyler Jones and the doubles teams of seniors Tim Alston and Adam Kaiser and junior Alex Workman and sophomore Cori Bohan all lost in the first round.

—Scott Hennen

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports

NORTH BOYS TENNIS

•Record: 12-3 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Dublin Scioto (7-0), Westerville North and Worthington Kilbourne (5-2), Big Walnut (4-3), Delaware and Westerville South (3-4), Canal Winchester (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Tim Alston, Carter Jones and Adam Kaiser

•Key returnees: Cori Bohan, Tyler Jones, Shrey Shyamalan and Alex Workman