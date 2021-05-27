Iconic Westerville businesses: Yogi's Hoagies food tastes as if 'made with love and care'

Editor's note: This is the first in a series of stories highlighting iconic Westerville businesses to be featured monthly.

Good food and service have been the key ingredients to keeping Westerville’s Yogi’s Hoagies, 475 S. State St., in business for decades, according to owner Sue Shields.

Shields, who bought Yogi’s in 1992, said the popular hoagies bring regular and new customers.

“When I have enough help, we have good service,” she said. “I try to teach everybody how to be polite and nice.”

Shields said, generally speaking, the most popular sandwich is the Italian, featuring salami, ham and cheese.

“I’ve got this deal where you get an 8-inch Italian super,” she said. “Super means extra meat, and it comes with pop and chips. That’s my everyday deal.”

A recent review by Tiffany Jordan on Restaurantji, said, “Yogi's Hoagies in Westerville is hands down the best subs you can ever eat. So many varieties of subs to pick from, plus great sides and menu items.

“Their prices are amazing. And the workers are the best. Awesomeness all the way around.”

Also on Restaurantji, Jon Claggett said he had ordered the spicy meatball sub and pepperoni pizza bread.

“All of it was amazing and great quality,” he said. “This is a great local place to eat at and they appreciate the support. The owner is still working in the kitchen and everything tastes like its been made with love and care.”

Shields, 84, said she has been in the restaurant business for many years, working as a former general manager at Olive Garden and Schmidt’s Sausage Haus und Restaurant.

“I heard about this place,” she said. “I never ever in my wildest dreams thought about ever buying anything.

“But I’m thinking to myself back then, if I had my own place, I wouldn’t have to worry about all this time I had to take off for my mother, who had a lot of health problems. Little did I know what I was getting into.”

Shields said the pandemic has been especially difficult because tailgates and graduations that bring party hoagie orders had been canceled.

“I would send out 50 to 75 party hoagies at graduation,” she said.

After putting the message, “Help me stay, eat here today,” on her pole sign earlier this year, a regular customer shared it on social media.

The result brought Yogi’s more business than ever.

“They came from everywhere,” Shields said. “I went through it by the seat of my pants. I had no idea how many buns to order or how much meat. It was three weeks of fun.”

Although business has slowed since then, Shields said, she’s definitely not ready to retire.

“This place has been here many years before '92,” she said. “I’m told it was a breakfast place and an ice cream place. When I bought it, it was this.”

Her shop isn't affiliated with the Yogi's Hoagies at 1274 Morse Road in Columbus, which has been in business since 1977.

When she bought her Yogi's, Shields said, she knew she needed a change.

“My family thought I was nuts,” she said. “I was getting up there (in age). It wasn’t something I should be doing.”

But she purchased it and didn’t look back.

Shields said she tries to treat people like family.

“We talk to people,” she said. “People like to talk to me for some reason.”

They bring her presents, too.

She easily can point out the many items gifted to her from customers, such as a stuffed monkey hanging near the counter.

“People will walk in here and say, ‘I haven’t been here for 20 years, and you still have the same counter,’” Shields said. “They like it because nothing changes. So many places change everything, and I don’t do that.”

She said another seasonal tradition is Friday nights, when old cars cruise into the parking lot.

Shields said she and her staff also love the Ohio State University Buckeyes.

“They better be (a fan) or they don’t work here,” she joked. “That has never been a problem.”

Buckeyes memorabilia line countertops, and a table in front of the counter displays family photos.

“I’m real proud of my family,” Shields said. “I have three daughters: Tammy, Penny and Kelly. All their middle names (are) Sue. Tammy Sue, Penny Sue and Kelly Sue, which, by the way, wasn’t my idea.”

She also has five grandchildren, one of whom, grandson AJ Williams, who works at the business, and two great-grandchildren.

Mike VanNatta, a family friend who works there, said Yogi’s is a good sandwich shop and he enjoys the work.

Doug Moore, a retiree who works at Yogi’s, said it’s a fun place to work.

“I come in and do what I have to do,” he said.

Lori Stilson said she has worked off and on at Yogi’s.

“I’ve known Sue 25 years,” she said. “I like the team and that it’s family-owned.”

Shields celebrates 29 years of owning the business this month.

“My goal is to work this next year,” she said. “I’ll be 85 and I’ll have had Yogi’s Hoagies for 30 years.”

Hours (pickup only) are 12:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Yogi's is closed on Sundays. To order, call 614-890-2228.

