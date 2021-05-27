Westerville ArtsLine: Arts featured at Uptown Friday Nights; music, author visits on tap

Linda Wilkins

Arts Council of Westerville

Outdoor Uptown Friday Nights

Uptown Friday Nights, organized by the Westerville Uptown Merchants Association (WUMA), will feature music and art from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, June 4, 11 and 18, weather permitting. Musicians are set to entertain at outdoor locations in Uptown Westerville that include Rotary Park at Home and State streets, the sidewalk at Green Haven Living shop, 20 W. Main St., and the walkway near Shirley’s Popcorn, 15 N. State St. Other businesses to check for live music on Friday evenings are Java Central Café & Roaster, Good Vibes Winery and Barrel & Boar.

Artists will demonstrate their talents and display their works in a variety of outdoor spaces. Art browsers might see artists participating at Sunbear Studio and David Myers Gallery on West Main Street and Ohio Art Market and Pure Roots Boutique on State Street. Health regulations will be followed. For information, email wumaprez18@aol.com or call Debbie at 614-599-0308.

Seeking instructor for youth art classes

As a way to offer opportunities for children to explore the arts, in 2016 the Arts Council of Westerville established the WACKY (Westerville Arts Council Kid and Youth) workshops for ages 7 to 12. The search has begun for a new, part-time instructor. The monthly workshops have featured a variety of media that encourage children’s creativity and allow them the freedom to express themselves. For a list of qualifications and expectations and to apply, go to artscouncilofwesterville.com/blog/2021/5/13/wacky-art-instructor-for-hire.

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

June calendar

June and July – Cheryl Lyons Exhibit. Accomplished oil painter and portrait artist presents her distinctive style as seen in exhibits hanging countrywide. Java Gallery, 20 S. State St.

Through July 23 – “Unified Fields” by Joshua Penrose. The exhibit focuses on experiencing digital work through painting and video. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Fisher Gallery, Otterbein University, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St.

Through June – Art Classes for Adults. Classes in beginning pastels, portrait drawing, needle felting and painting in cold wax are available for those ages 18 and older. All classes are taught by working artists. Call 614-259-3688 or go to sunbearstudio.com for details. Sunbear Studio and Gallery, 22 W. Main St.

June and July – “A License for Art.” This bimonthly exhibit presents original works by Community Artists of Westerville and Arts Council of Westerville. Display may be viewed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Westerville Bureau of Motor Vehicles, 562 W. Schrock Road.

June-Aug. 18 – "The Art of Intuition V." This annual exhibit and sale features the expressive abstract art of David Myers and the Studio Artists. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery. Hours are from11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. To view art, go to davidmyersart.com/news-photo-galleries/the-art-of-intuition-v/.

Every Friday – Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 10 p.m. at Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free. Seating is limited. Go to java-central.com or call 614-839-0698.

June 5 – Swift and Son, 7 to 9:30 p.m. The duo use their powerhouse vocals and excellent guitar work to create an eclectic mix, with some unique arrangements, including “Amazing Grace,” sung to the tune of “House of the Rising Sun.” Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free. Go to java-central.com or call 614-839-0698.

June 10 – Meet the Author Webinar: Craig Grossi, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Grossi will discuss the power of dogs and his latest work, “Second Chances: A Marine, His Dog and Finding Redemption.” Register for a Zoom invitation and submit your audience Q&A question at westervillelibrary.org/events.

June 11 and 12, 18-20, 25-27 – Curtain Players presents “Last Gas.” The manager of the last convenient store that sells gas closest to the Canadian border discovers love lost and found. For ticket options go to curtainplayers.org. Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena.

June 12 – String Theory, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Excellent musicians with great vocal harmonies play classic ’60s-’80s rock, including Jefferson Airplane, Beatles, CCR and Eagles. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free. Seating is limited. Go to java-central.com or call 614-839-0698.

June 13 and 27 – Music @ the Museum, 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. A Westerville Symphony musician will present 10- to 15-minute in-person solo performances, on the hour, at the Columbus Museum of Art. The repertoire will be paired with artwork from the museum collection. Joseph Mueller, cello, performs June 13. Tony Weikel, trombone, performs June 27. Museum admission is free on Sundays. Go to westervillesymphony.org/music-cma-2/ for details. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

June 14, 15, 17 and 18 – In-Person Outdoor Wizard Camp, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Ages 8 to 12 will use theatrics to create a wizarding world by performing daring acts of kindness with storytelling and improvisation. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/GoodMedicineCamp2021.

June 15 – In-Person Sip & Sketch Art Session: Island Escapes, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants will paint their interpretation of an island escape guided by the artist instructor. No experience necessary. Fee includes all supplies and two glasses of wine. Hosted by Arts Council of Westerville and Good Vibes Winery at 2 S. State St. Register at artscouncilofwesterville.com. Seating is limited for social distancing.

June 19 – Avalon Nine, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Excellent acoustic version of the popular classic rock/folk/roots group of the same name performs music from Bob Dylan, Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Eagles. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free.

June 21 – Arts Council of Westerville meeting. 5:30 p.m. virtual meeting on Microsoft Teams. Email artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com for the Teams invitation.

June 21 – Creative Writing for Seniors, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Develop writing skills during this online meeting with fellow Westerville Senior Center members. Go to westervillelibrary.org to receive an email with instructions to connect via Zoom.

June 22 – Cozy Mysteries for Animal Lovers: Author Panel Webinar, 7 to 8 p.m. Authors J.M. Griffin, Alex Erickson, Debra H. Goldstein and Amanda Flower will talk about their works. Register for a Zoom invitation at westervillelibrary.org/events.

June 23 – Coyote Peterson: Animal Adventurer & Author, 7 to 8 p.m. Webinar. Animal enthusiast, Emmy Award-winning YouTube star, author and Ohio State University alumnus Peterson will discuss his adventures and bringing children up close with wildlife. Register for a Zoom invitation at westervillelibrary.org/events.

June 26 – Luke Mossburg, 7 to 9:30 p.m. With his distinctive country voice and songwriting skill, Mossburg, with T.J. Wright on keyboard, plays Nashville gigs. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free.

June 29 – Everyday Drawing with August Wren, 7 to 8 p.m. Webinar. Author, illustrator and Creativebug instructor Wren will present a live paint-along session. Go to westervillelibrary.org/events for the supply list and to receive a Zoom invitation.

Ongoing – Paintings on the Porch, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays. Original art is displayed, and artists are working as an outdoor studio/gallery. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St. To view art, go to davidmyersart.com/news-photo-galleries/paintings-on-the-porch/.

Ongoing – Private Art Instruction, Mentoring, and Art Therapy with David Myers. Sessions may be scheduled Mondays through Fridays. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St. For details, go to davidmyersart.com/artist-services.