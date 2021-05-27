Westerville police beat: May 27

ThisWeek group

The Westerville Division of Police recently responded to a report of fighting at a local park on senior skip day.

A fist fight was reported at Hoff Woods Park, 556 McCorkle Boulevard, according to a report received at 1:44 p.m. May 14.

Upon police arrival, multiple groups of people began entering their cars and trying to leave the park. Police talked to a male, who said he was playing basketball with all the other youths and that a group who was playing kickball ran toward the people at the basketball courts, alleging someone had a gun.

He said he didn’t know who reportedly had a gun, reports said. There were no fights going on but lots of youths, reports said.

The officer called for backup and announced on his cruiser’s public announcement system that everyone was free to leave the park or stay and police didn’t want any issues, according to the report.

Everyone began leaving the park, and it was later determined that it was high school skip day, reports said. No further issues were reported.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

• Graffiti was painted on the ground in the uncovered area of the parking lot on the 100 block of South State Street, according to a report received at 1:42 p.m. May 19. The words “free Palestine” were painted on the ground, reports said.

• A Hanby Avenue residents reported at 7:28 am. May 15 that a large flower had been stolen off his porch the night before and candles were moved around. The resident expressed concern that someone had been trespassing on his property, reports said.

• A suspicious package was reported to Westerville police at 8:44 p.m. May 13 on the 100 block of South Knox Street. A caller reported a pink carryon suitcase with a stuffed animal sitting next to a trash can in the cemetery, reports said. Three females were visiting relatives in the cemetery, reports said.

– Marla K. Kuhlman/ThisWeek