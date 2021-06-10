Westerville Chamber Corner: Special-interest networks designed to help businesses

Janet Tressler-Davis

Westerville Area Chamber

A business has many needs. From providing development opportunities for its team to having a network of professionals to share its ideas, challenges and experiences, the Westerville Area Chamber hosts special-interest networks that can benefit those businesses.

Throughout the year, our networks meet either monthly or quarterly to ensure what our chamber offers matters to our business community. Led by business leaders, each special-interest network is planned with business needs and topics at the forefront of all that we do. Some of our networks we offer are:

Women in Business: Through the leadership of businesswomen serving on a volunteer committee, our Women in Business network hosts three or four luncheons a year to hear from regional women leaders on topics ranging from personal development to developing stronger business practices. This network also hosts one or two evening networking opportunities to socialize and interact in a casual environment.

Small Office Home Office (SOHO): At 8 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month, SOHO meets to discuss relevant issues and topics for our smallest businesses, those with nine employees or fewer. Facilitated by small-business owners, this network provides the best opportunity to connect with and learn from other leaders and businesses facing similar challenges. Owners can view the network as a “board of advisers” helping each other grow and succeed.

Business Inclusion & Opportunities Council (BIOC): BIOC meets monthly to focus on promoting inclusiveness among all businesses and to grow and foster relationships between businesses of diverse cultures and government. With four primary goals related to advocacy, diversity, competitive business opportunities and chamber engagement, the BIOC group is off to a strong start.

Young Leaders of Westerville: Formally known as the Westerville Young Professionals Network, YLW is the perfect option for the YP’ers in a business. With multiple development opportunities and networking events throughout the year, owners have the ideal network to get those employees engaged in the community and connecting with fellow YPs from businesses within our chamber.

For more details about each network, along with upcoming events or meetings, go to westervillechamber.com. Those who have an interest in serving on a committee should email us at info@westervillechamber.com.

Janet Tressler-Davis is president and CEO of the Westerville Area Chamber.