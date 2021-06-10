Westerville police beat: June 10

ThisWeek group

The Westerville Division of Police recently responded to reports of cycles being stolen from residences.

Bicycles were reported stolen on Foxtrail Circle East, according to a report received at 11:50 a.m. June 5. A caller reported stolen bikes the night before, the report said, and her son had just been contacted to say he could find the bikes at the front of the subdivision. One bike was dropped off in the caller's yard with damage and spray paint on it, the report said.

A tricycle was reported stolen on East Home Street, according to a report received at 8:04 p.m. May 31. The tricycle had a Hello Kitty keychain, a backpack, VHS tapes and a canvas painting of a cloud in the basket, reports said. The theft occurred within the previous hour, reports said.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

• A man stole a basket full of items from a business on West Schrock Road and left in a car about five minutes prior, according to a report received at 1:06 p.m. June 5. The man was wearing all black clothing, and someone else was driving the car, reports said.

• Loud music was reported at 12:41 a.m. June 5 on Riverfell Lane. About eight people were outside at a bonfire by the pool area. They were advised of the complaint and said they would keep the noise down, reports said.

• A chipmunk was in the building of a business on County Line Road, according to a report received at 7:09 p.m. June 3.

– Marla K. Kuhlman/ThisWeek