Summer Ignite: Westerville City Schools students learn new skills in hands-on classes

Westerville City Schools’ new Summer Ignite program is providing students an opportunity to have fun, explore new topics and learn valuable skills – all for free.

Caley Nestor Baker, who’s helping facilitate the program, said 28 noncredit courses will run at various points over the next seven weeks, with a total of 250 Westerville students entering grades 1-12 enrolled in at least one of them.

Nestor Baker, coordinator of gifted education and professional development, said the program was born out of a series of surveys sent to district families, staff and students to gauge interest in providing summer learning opportunities for students to connect with each other while diving into common topics of interest.

She said the survey results included a wide range of ideas that fit into a few broad categories: life skills, creative play, clubs to fuel intellectual curiosity, creative and performing arts and cultural awareness/educational equity.

“Beyond the categories themselves, the surveys clearly pointed to a desire across our staff, students and community to create opportunities for students to come together and engage in hands-on activities,” Nestor Baker said. “One of my favorite parts of the program is that all of the courses were proposed and developed by our WCS staff, which allowed us to develop a series of opportunities that are interest-based for the students and the teachers leading them, making for even richer learning experiences.”

Greg Viebranz, executive director of communications and family engagement, said the top three enrollments (all with 20 students enrolled, which was the cap) are Forensic Science I (grades 6-9); the Three Nanny Goats Gruff: A Musical Story (grades 1-2); and Let's Dig! Exploring Fossils (grades 3-5).

He said 20 of the 28 sessions have waiting lists.

Registration for all sessions closed in May, he said.

All Westerville City Schools students entering grades 1-12 were eligible to register for the free one- to two-week courses, which started June 7 and continue through July 22.

Registration was determined on a first-come, first-served basis, Viebranz said.

He said the district is covering associated costs of the initiative using money from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

Viebranz said such funds have been provided to state educational agencies and school districts to help address the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on their operations and, most importantly, their students.

“Perhaps the greatest part of the program is that we have been able to bring students from across the district together to dive into some common interests and make new friendships after this uniquely challenging school year,” Nestor Baker said.

She said the district is considering ways it might be able to provide similar learning opportunities in future summers, though the setup might look somewhat different based on funding and student and staff interest.

