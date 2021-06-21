Boys Soccer: Nate Hartnell to fulfill ‘dream’ as coach of Westerville North Warriors

Nate Hartnell has fond childhood memories of walking from his home to Westerville North with his father, Jeff, to watch a variety of sporting events.

From being a Warriors fan to playing on the boys soccer team to serving on that program’s coaching staff, North has been a cherished place for Hartnell.

On June 21, athletics director Wes Elifritz informed Hartnell that he was being promoted to boys soccer head coach, pending school board approval.

Hartnell, 42, replaces Noah Davidson, who stepped down in May after two seasons to take over at Dublin Coffman. Hartnell served as an assistant under Davidson the past two seasons.

“I always wanted to be a coach,” Hartnell said. “As a kid growing up here, my dad and I used to walk across the little farmlands up on County Line Road just to watch every North sporting event from soccer to football, basketball, baseball. Westerville North has been in our blood and as a player that program means everything to me.

“Most people always dream of getting that opportunity to go back where they were, so this is one of those dreams selfishly that I’ve always had.”

Jeff Hartnell died in 2018, and Hartnell said his dad would have been proud of his promotion.

“This is one where he would definitely give me a pat on the back and a hug,” Hartnell said. “It’s one of the cool things about this; every time I walk back in that stadium, I can still hear his voice yelling out to me. It definitely carries a lot of meaning.”

A 1997 graduate of North, Hartnell was a midfielder on the 1995 team that won the Division I state championship.

He was an assistant coach at North in 2002 before joining Westerville Central as an assistant coach in the school’s first year in 2003. He remained on the Central staff until 2010.

“I stepped away because of family,” Hartnell said. “I have three boys and my wife (Katy) was back in school.”

Hartnell returned to North in 2019 to serve as an assistant. He was given an interim tag to guide the program during the offseason after Davidson stepped down.

The Warriors went 7-4-6 overall and 3-2-2 in the OCC-Capital Division last fall. They lost to Olentangy Berlin 3-0 in a district semifinal.

“Nate is a dedicated, hard-working, experienced coach who grew up as a Warrior,” Elifritz said. “He’s been a part of the boys soccer success from the past two seasons and I know he will continue that now as the leader of the program.”

