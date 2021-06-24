Iconic Westerville businesses: Talbott's Flowers planted its roots in city 74 years ago

Editor's note: This is the second in a series of stories highlighting iconic Westerville businesses to be featured monthly.

Talbott’s Flowers has been providing floral arrangements for Westerville and much of central Ohio for the past 74 years.

Owners Dave and Renea Talbott have owned the business for almost 45 years years, taking over after Dave's parents, Willard and Virginia Talbott, retired in 1976.

Dave Talbott said the business has been at 22 N. State St. in Uptown Westerville since1963.

“Our customer base is really strong and wide,” he said. “Our No. 1 priority is quality, a good variety of flowers that are seasonal. Ninety percent of our arrangements our customers leave up to us because they’re repeat. We use local growers.”

Renea Talbott said customers are from generations of the same family.

“Their grandmother came here, then their mother and now the daughter or the granddaughter,” she said. “We have a lot of customers who are like family; they really are. They’ve been coming here forever.”

She recalled a customer coming into the shop and saying her mother-in-law (Virginia Talbott) had helped with the customer's wedding.

“When Virginia did weddings back then, she not only did flowers but she went to the house and helped the bride dress,” Talbott said. “In order to drum up business, she became the gopher lady for the day. She was their person to get to know the family. They worked hard to establish themselves back then.”

A recent Google review from Lisa Walters said, “These folks create beautiful things. They just did my daughter's wedding, and everything was absolutely gorgeous. Additionally, they are so nice to work with.”

Lisa Kinsey, in another Google review, said, “A huge shout out to this florist. Their consistent, high-quality, gorgeous flower arrangements never disappoint. I want to especially thank Renea Talbott for her kindness and compassion. She really cares about her clients and who they’re sending flowers to.”

Rather than spending money on advertising, Dave Talbott said, he prefers giving customers an exceptional value.

“That’s where our advertising money goes,” he said. “I want to reward them for their longevity in coming back with us. We take care of our customers.”

Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day are the two busiest times of the year for the shop, he said.

Talbott said his parents moved from Bucyrus to Westerville in 1947.

“I was 3 months old when they moved down here, the youngest of four kids,” he said. “I’m 74, so the business has been in Westerville for 74 years. That’s easy to remember.”

He said his father previously worked for Norton’s Flowers in Bucyrus.

“His father was an optometrist there in Bucyrus, and he helped him get started down here,” Talbott said. “He had a love for flowers. Back then nobody shipped flowers. You had to grow them or get them from other local growers. Now it’s a world market but not then.”

Originally, he said, Talbott’s Flowers was where the post office is on South State Street.

“That was our property,” Talbott said. “There was a house there, and behind it was a greenhouse.”

Talbott said his father bought it in 1947.

“I grew up working in the greenhouse,” he said. “I never liked the greenhouse when I was young. Then I came to the point where I had to make a decision about what I was going to do with my life. And so here it was. I was the youngest of four kids, and I ended up with the business.”

The colorful hanging baskets in the front of Talbott’s storefront is a tradition he had started.

“When people have to stop out there at the traffic light on Main Street, the flowers draw their eyes,” he said. “They will come here because of that. Some people will tell us, ‘I love your plants outside, and I’ve never been in your store.’ Because of those, they come in here, and we get a sale or get a new customer.”

Bowell building's history

Talbott said the building that houses his shop has been in the Freeman family for generations.

He said the father of the late William “Doc” Freeman – Harold Freeman – had a shoe store there.

“What it was before that I don’t know,” he said. “Harold’s sister Releaffa “Rae” Freeman married Dan Bowell (pronounced Bowl). They ended up with their inheritance with the building.”

Jeff Bowell, who resides in Florida, currently owns the building.

“My grandparents owned it when I was a little kid,” Bowell said. “It was on my grandma’s side of the family. My grandparents passed it to my dad and his two brothers. A few years ago, I acquired it from them.”

Bowell said his grandparents put in two apartments above the first floor, and he lived in one of them from 1994 to 2001.

“I loved it,” he said. “It was a great place. You couldn’t beat the seats for the annual parade.”

Bowell said the flower shop has been on the main floor since the early 1960s, and one of the apartment tenants has lived above the shop since the 1970s.

Bassem Bitar, planning manager for the city of Westerville, said an inventory sheet was compiled in 1993 that describes the history and significance of every building in the Uptown District boundaries.

According to that sheet, the building that houses Talbott’s served as a number of commercial purposes over the years.

It housed a restaurant in 1900 and a variety store in 1913, according to city documents.

“A long-time occupant was J.C. Freeman and Son Clothing Store, which catered to students and was located here from 1923 to 1941,” the inventory sheet said.

Bitar said the building, as well as the one to the south, underwent extensive renovations in 2014 and 2015, with funding assistance through the city's Facade Improvement Program (now called the Uptown Improvement Program).

He said the front facades of both buildings were completed in 2014, and the rear of the Talbott’s building was renovated in 2015.

Talbott’s is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays.

