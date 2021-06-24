Uptown Westerville: Shoppers, patrons cut the dust at city's first DORA weekend

Some Westerville residents and businesses are cheering the kickoff of the Uptown Westerville Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area on June 17 that allows visitors to stroll the city’s historic district with an adult beverage in hand.

Days and times of operation for the DORA are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays.

Westerville City Council approved the Uptown DORA on May 18, and the city is partnering with Uptown Westerville Inc.

Lynn Aventino, executive director of Uptown Westerville Inc., led the effort to work with merchants on the DORA that allows the locals and tourists to enjoy an adult beverage from a participating Uptown establishment as they sip and stroll through the historic commercial district.

The DORA boundary runs from the Westerville Grill on South State Street northward to East Home Street. It also runs slightly east and west down College Avenue and Main Street.

Beer, wine and cocktails may be consumed inside DORA boundaries by purchasing drinks from participating establishments, including Westerville Grill, Koble’ Grill, Tostadalicious, Good Vibes Winery, Jimmy V's Grill & Pub, Barrel & Boar, Asterisk Supper Club, Old Bag of Nails Pub, Cardinal Pizza and Uptown Deli and Brew.

Amanda Clark, Barrel & Boar general manager, said the BBQ Gastropub was slammed on opening night.

“Everyone is having a great time,” she said. “We were really busy and had no issue with it. We’re excited about it. The bar was more busy than it has been. We think it will be a lot of fun.”

Earon Davis, Barrel & Boar assistant general manager, said he was super busy serving fruit-infused, hand-crafted cocktails he had helped create.

One he created is the Strawberry Basil Cooler, a crisp gin drink muddled with strawberry and basil, topped with lemonade and a dash of lime juice.

The drink is chilled, poured over fresh ice and garnished with a basil leaf and strawberry slice.

Westerville resident Caitlyn Moriarty said the Strawberry Basil Cooler is “awesome.” She said the DORA is a good addition to Uptown.

Westerville resident Jordan VanAusdale tried the Hibiscus Lemonade from Barrel & Boar, saying he and his friends wanted to take advantage of the great weather on the opening night of the DORA.

Chris Cooper said the DORA is “pretty cool” and he hopes more businesses will stay open in the future.

Jen Cooper said she purchased a shirt in one of the few shops she had found open.

“It’s a super cool idea,” she said.

Herbert Davis, proprietor of Ohio Art Market, took pictures of all the customers who had patronized his business in order to share with other Uptown business owners who didn’t stay open during DORA hours.

He said the Ohio Art Market, 30 N. State St., features the work of 105 Ohio artists.

Davis said his business tripled on the debut of the DORA.

Westerville resident Christine Svitana, who lives two blocks from Uptown Westerville, said she enjoyed shopping with her friend Lisa Wilhelm at the Ohio Art Market, with a cocktail from Good Vibes.

“We love it,” she said. “It’s great to walk around town and shop. I feel like I want to patronize this business for staying open. We will be back again.”

Wilhelm said the DORA offers a good combination of enjoying a beverage and shopping.

Svitana said they’re frequent customers at Good Vibes, where employees know their beverages of choice.

“We’re Thursday regulars,” she said. “It’s a nice place to chat.”

Nicole Harrison, owner of Pure Roots Boutique at 18 N. State St., said the opening evening for the DORA was really good.

Her boutique-and-gallery shop offers handmade and locally grown items.

Harrison said it definitely was worth staying open for the DORA. She said she would see how busy the store is during the DORA for the next couple weeks to determine whether to continue to stay open for it.

“I most likely will hire someone because I can’t be here 11 hours a day,” she said.

Harrison said she celebrated eight years in business in Uptown on June 16.

“I grew up in Westerville, and I’ve seen all the changes,” she said.

Westerville is the latest among a growing number of central Ohio suburbs that have launched a DORA, including Bexley, Delaware, Dublin, Gahanna, Hilliard, Powell and Worthington.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla