Westerville ArtsLine: July brings abundance of opportunities

Linda Wilkins

Arts Council of Westerville

Art is in the spotlight for July. The calendar is filled with numerous hands-on art opportunities, exhibits to visit, live music and harmonizing, demonstrations by book illustrators and much more.

July marks the return of the Tuesday Lunchbox concert series at the Westerville City Hall courtyard and the summer concert series Sunday evenings at the Alum Creek Park North amphitheater. With the theme “Music & the Arts,” the 4th Friday festival will celebrate local musicians and artists.

July calendar

July – Cheryl Lyons exhibit. Accomplished oil painter and portrait artist presents her distinctive style as seen in exhibits hanging countrywide. Java Gallery, 20 S. State St.

Through July 23 – “Unified Fields” by Joshua Penrose. The exhibit focuses on experiencing digital work through painting and video. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Fisher Gallery, Otterbein University, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St.

Through July – “A License for Art.” This bimonthly exhibit presents original works by Community Artists of Westerville and Arts Council of Westerville. Display may be viewed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at Westerville Bureau of Motor Vehicles, 562 W. Schrock Road.

Through Aug. 18 – "The Art of Intuition V." This annual exhibit and sale features abstract art by David Myers and the Studio Artists. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery. Hours are from11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. To view art, go to davidmyersart.com/news-photo-galleries/the-art-of-intuition-v/.

Ongoing – Paintings on the Porch, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Original art is displayed, and artists are working. David Myers Art Studio & Gallery, 7 W. Main St.

Every Friday – Acoustic open mic, 7 to 10 p.m. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free. Seating is limited. Go to java-central.com or call 614-839-0698.

July 2 – Color Me Calm for Seniors, 1 to 2 p.m. Relax while listening to calming music and coloring with fellow members and staff from Westerville Public Library. Senior center membership is required. Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

July 3 – MEEK, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Four-part vocal harmony, trivia and pop quizzes are part of their show. Proceeds will be donated to St. Jude’s Hospital. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free.

July 6 – Lunchbox concert: Rick Barr with Lori English, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Barr performs original songs and a mix of country, classic rock, blues and folk. Vocalist English provides harmonies and vocal leads. Westerville City Hall courtyard, 23 S. State St.

July 6 – Curtain Players auditions for “Nana’s Naughty Knickers.” 6:30 p.m. Roles are available for four to six women and two to four men. No experience necessary. For the show synopsis and details, go to curtainplayers.org. Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena.

July 7 – Night Market at Fusian, 6 to 9 p.m. Live music, food and a Kindness Cubes community art table hosted by Arts Council of Westerville. Fusian Westerville, 79 S. State St.

July 9 – Moss Graffiti: Living Art Virtual Class, 4 to 5 p.m. Participants will learn how to create and maintain living art using live moss and a few household supplies. Register at westervillelibrary.org to reserve a kit.

July 10 – Artist demonstrations at Saturday farmers market. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Artists with Arts Council of Westerville demonstrate their artistic talents. Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

July 10 – Colin John, 7 to 9:30 p.m. – British-American guitarist and baby sitar performer presents blues, rock and American roots music. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free.

July 11 – Westerville summer concert series: Lords of Literature, 6 p.m. Performance of rock favorites at the Alum Creek Park North amphitheater, 221 W. Main St.

July 11 – Lil’ Red and the Rooster, 5 to 7 p.m. Vocalist Jennifer Milligan, originally from Westerville, and guitarist Pascal Fouquet from France will perform ‘40s-‘50s and original upbeat blues and jazz. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free.

July 13 – Lunchbox concert: Steve Stanley, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Singer/guitarist/ songwriter has won the Ohio Music Award for adult contemporary song of the year. Westerville City Hall courtyard, 23 S. State St.

July 11 and 25 – Music @ the Museum, 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. A Westerville Symphony musician will present 10- to 15-minute, in-person solo performances. The music is paired with artwork from the museum collection. Erin Gilliland, violin, performs July 11. Axl Pons, oboe, performs July 25. Museum admission is free Sundays. Go to westervillesymphony.org/music-cma-2/ for details. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

July 17 – The Fifth House Band, 7 to 9:30 p.m. The rock trio will perform classics and originals with driving rhythms, raw energy and amazing harmonies. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free.

July 19 – Creative Writing for Seniors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Develop writing skills with members and staff from Westerville Public Library. Senior Center membership is required. Class held at Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

July 20 – Illustrator Gabriela Epstein virtual visit, 2 to 3 p.m. “The Baby-Sitters Club” graphic novel illustrator will create drawings and answer questions about her work designing props for Nickelodeon's “The Adventures of Kid Danger.” Intended audience is ages 6-11, but registration at westervillelibrary.org is open to all.

July 20 – Poetry discussion and open mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Attendees can share writings and publishing experiences with members of the Westerville Poetry Group. Readings are welcome following the open discussion. Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

July 20 – Lunchbox concert: Lil’ Red and the Rooster, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Award-winning blues duo from France and Westerville will perform ‘40s-‘50s and original upbeat blues and jazz. Westerville City Hall courtyard, 23 S. State St.

July 19 – Arts Council of Westerville meeting. 5:30 p.m. Attend in person at Blair IT, 653 McCorkle Blvd., Suite L, or virtually on Microsoft Teams. Email artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com for the Teams invitation.

July 20 – In-person Sip & Sketch art session: Summer Succulents, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Watercolor creations will be guided by the artist instructor. No experience necessary. Fee includes all supplies and two glasses of wine. Hosted by Arts Council of Westerville and Good Vibes Winery at 2 S. State Street. To register go to www.artscouncilofwesterville.com

July 22 – Victoria Ying: Author and Illustrator virtual visit, 2 to 2:45 p.m. With film credits that include Tangled, Wreck It Ralph, Frozen, Big Hero 6 and Moana, this author and illustrator of "City of Secrets” will talk about writing and give a drawing demonstration. Register at westervillelibrary.org.

July 23 – Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday Festival, 6 to 9 p.m. The July theme of Music & the Arts will celebrate local artists and musicians during this festival, which will include food trucks, vendors and extended shopping hours in Uptown Westerville.

Beginning July 23 – Westerville Artists Exhibit will be displayed at Inspired Gallery, 259 N. State St.

July 24 – Brady Fulton and Friends, 7 to 9:30 p.m. This upbeat program features vocals, uke and percussion. Fulton appears with Carlton Hockaday, Andrew K and Noah Tolson. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free.

July 25 – Westerville summer concert series: Stadium 11, 6 p.m. Performance of classic rock at the Alum Creek Park North amphitheater, 221 W. Main St.

July 27 – Lunchbox concert: String Theory, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Music and vocal harmonies of the ‘60s-‘80s include rock selections by Jefferson Airplane, Beatles, CCR and Eagles. Westerville City Hall courtyard, 23 S. State St.

July 29 – Victoria Jamieson: Author and illustrator virtual visit, 2 to 3 p.m. Creator of “Roller Girl” and co-collaborator on “When Stars are Scattered” shows sketches and gives a writing and drawing demonstration. Register at westervillelibrary.org.

July 31 – Avalon Nine, 7 to 9:30 p.m. This acoustic version of the popular classic rock/folk/roots group plays selections from Bob Dylan, Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Eagles. Java Central, 20 S. State St. Free.