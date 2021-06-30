Westerville city, schools: Some changes prompted by COVID-19 will continue

A patriotic light show, online and streaming public meetings and live virtual fitness programs that started as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic likely will continue because of their popularity and effectiveness in Westerville.

Ellen Cathers, chairperson for the Lights of Liberty through the Rotary Club of Westerville, said the drive-thru patriotic light show definitely started because of a desire to offer something safe for the community during COVID.

“We are in partnership with Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights,” she said of the show that was offered for the second consecutive year June 25 through July 2.

“It’s really a great event for our friends who suffer with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder),” Cathers said. “We are holding the event this year because we do think it could be a successful event.”

Proceeds from this year’s light show - after covering costs - went toward SEALKIDS, supporting the children and families of Navy SEAL’s.

Evaluating benefits

Westerville City Schools Superintendent John Kellogg said the district would continue to evaluate whether anything that changed because of COVID-19 had a significant long-term benefit.

“For example, we need to work with our teachers to examine how we can capitalize on our experience with instructional technology and distance learning,” he said. “Operationally, our proven sanitization practices will be easily replicated as needed in the future.

“We also had vast experience with online meeting platforms,” he said. “In those cases where it makes sense, online meetings could be integrated into our operating practices as a possible strategy to improve organizational efficiency."

Greg Viebranz, executive director of communications and family engagement for the district, said recordings of all board of education meetings have been posted on the district's YouTube channel for many years.

“However, when we transitioned to virtual meetings during the pandemic, we began live-streaming them to comply with state open meetings laws,” he said. “We've decided to continue streaming board meetings now that they're back to their traditional format."

Scott Dorne, assistant superintendent of operations, said the district will continue the use of electrostatic sprayers on a regular basis to keep surfaces clean and disinfected.

“We'll also continue to provide hand sanitizer and other PPE (personal protective equipment) as needed,” he said.

City mainstays

Christa Dickey, Westerville’s community-affairs director, said many utility and tax customers began using online methods of obtaining account information and making payments during the pandemic.

“We are hopeful these options will continue to be the ‘go-to,’’” she said.

In the parks and recreation department, an online reservation system will remain for the community center lap pool and online capabilities will remain for community center pass sales and renewals, according to Dickey.

She said some senior programs will remain virtual and live Zoom fitness programs would be introduced and remain a mainstay.

Virtual Santa visits at Snowflake Castle will also remain an option, along with the in-person experience, she said.

In the Westerville Electric Division, Dickey said, virtual field trips will continue for students.

She said the human-resources department also plans to continue virtual first-round interviews for open positions, which allows more candidates to be accommodated in a shorter time frame.

Dickey said all procurement bidding opportunities were also moved to an electronic format during the pandemic and that will continue.

