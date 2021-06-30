Westerville City Schools: Summer theater program to stage ‘Oklahoma!’

Westerville City Schools’ Summer Enrichment Series will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's “Oklahoma!” at 7 p.m. July 15-18 and July 22 and at 8:30 p.m. July 23 at the amphitheater at Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St.

Matt Wolfe, who heads the theater program at Westerville South High School and serves as director of the summer enrichment program, said he chose “Oklahoma!” because of its timelessness and because it places an old story in a new light.

“Westerville City Schools’ production of ‘Oklahoma!’ will tell audiences the story they have come to love, with the familiar tunes that will leave them singing and dancing in their lawn seats, but we hope that our company of actors and the immersive theater experience will allow the audience to see how the issues of this musical are still very relevant to today's communities,” he said.

For the first year of the program, Wolfe said, a traditional staged musical was performed, while last year went virtual with a play.

He said the summer musical features Westerville middle school and high school students and includes modern spins and energetic dancing.

“This year, we are back on stage, with a big cast and performing outside at the Westerville amphitheater, telling a story about the community for our own community,” Wolfe said. “The outdoor setting will be a new venue for the community to see a traditional large-scale musical and the characters in the show will come to life and make the audience part of the story.”

Senior Braden McDonald, who plays the role of Will Parker, said “Oklahoma!” is timeless because it’s a story about love for not just your significant other but also the people around you in a place you call home.

“I think audiences will enjoy our big dance numbers the most because of the energy and atmosphere that they all bring,” he said.

Sophomore Katy Mowery, who plays Mike and is part of the dance ensemble, said the audience will be enthralled by this musical on many levels.

“Not only will the stellar dancing and songs wow them, but they will be drawn in by the incredible acting and story that flows throughout the show,” she said. “The love story throughout ‘Oklahoma!’ brings the whole musical together, and the character development will excite all who come to watch this play, no matter your age or theater knowledge.”

Mowery said “Oklahoma!” teaches you to know your worth and to accept others, despite differences.

“This show is timeless due to not only the catchy style of movement and song, but the true passion and spirit behind each word,” she said.

Sophomore Theodore Garrett, who plays Ike Skidmore and is part of the dance ensemble, said the story is about all of the people in the community and the struggles they all face.

“This is a show about overcoming differences to build a strong community,” he said. “ It’s about growing up and finding your place in the world and it’s about change and how that change is for the better. All of those things are happening in our own community every day.”

Tickets may be purchased online at tinyurl.com/yvb7jw33. Individual tickets cost $15; two tickets cost $25; and three tickets cost $30.

