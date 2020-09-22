Whitehall-Yearling vs. Ready: Rams, Silver Knights look to rebound from tight losses

JARROD ULREY

Because of the size difference between their schools, Ready and Whitehall-Yearling did not meet until 2013 when the Silver Knights became an auxiliary member of the MSL-Ohio Division.

Although the Rams will compete in Division II, Region 7 for this year’s postseason and the Knights have the enrollment of a Division VI program but are competing in Division V, Region 19 because of competitive balance, Ready still holds a 5-4 edge in the series.

Whitehall has won the last four matchups, however, including 20-10 last year when the Rams finished 6-4 and Ready went 4-6.

Both teams will try to build momentum with the playoffs approaching in two weeks when they meet Thursday, Sept. 24, at Fortress Obetz, where the Knights play their home games.

On Sept. 18, Whitehall fell 14-13 at Buckeye Valley and Ready lost 18-15 at Harvest Prep.

The Knights allowed 295 yards rushing to the Warriors, but nearly sent the game to overtime before missing a field goal in the final minute.

Senior quarterback Darius Parham completed eight of 15 passes for 140 yards and rushed for 57 yards and two scores, but senior running back Tyrese Hudson was held to 27 yards on 10 carries and sophomore running back Brian Fitzsimmons was limited to 25 yards on 14 rushes.

“It’s one of those things you learn from before this playoff run,” coach Joel Cutler said.

Senior linebacker Cole Matthews had 2.5 tackles for loss and senior defensive back Aiden Aiello had 2.5 tackles for loss and one interception to lead the Ready defense against Harvest Prep.

The Knights’ next task is to stop a Whitehall team whose only win was 22-14 over Grandview on Sept. 4.

Against Buckeye Valley, Rams junior quarterback Melvin Scott completed three of seven passes for 55 yards and junior Taron Biles-Walke went 9-for-15 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 99 yards, as the Rams finished with 133 yards on the ground.

Biles-Walke also sees time at wide receiver and defensive back,

Junior wide receiver Kevin Jackson had six catches for 93 yards and both scores.

WEEK 5

WHITEHALL-YEARLING vs. READY

•When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24

•Where: Fortress Obetz

•Last meeting: 2019, Whitehall 20-10

•Whitehall (1-3) to date: Lost to Columbus Academy 38-0; defeated Grandview 22-14; lost to Liberty Union 34-12; lost to Buckeye Valley 14-13

•Ready (2-2) to date: Lost to Liberty Union 7-6; def. Buckeye Valley 20-6; def. Columbus Academy 33-7; lost to Harvest Prep 18-15

•Top Rams: Taron Biles-Walker (QB/WR/DB), Dauvion Henderson (RB/LB), Da’Leon Jackson (TE/DL), Kevin Jackson (WR/DB), Dorrin Mixon (RB/DB), Termer Mosley-Allen (TE/DL), Melvin Scott (QB), Tyrese Taylor (WR/LB) and David Winegarner (OL/DL)

•Top Silver Knights: Aiden Aiello (DB/WR), Cael Dent (OL/DL), Brian Fitzsimmons (RB), Tyrese Hudson (RB/WR/DB), Cole Matthews (TE/LB), Jacob Metz (LB), JeJuan McGowan (WR/DB), Darius Parham (QB/DB) and Sage Tilley (DB)